It leads to lagging revenues based on state formula
Due in large part to an enrollment deceleration by 3.32 percent, the Lakeville Area School District will have a preliminary 2021 levy that will be less than what it was in 2020.
The School Board approved on Tuesday a 2021 total proposed levy of $59.904 million, which is $35,177 less than what it approved in 2020. Levy amounts had been on the rise since 2017 in District 194, fueled by enrollment increases. The levy in 2017 was about $43 million.
Again, the main driver of this year’s levy was enrollment, which Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren said has not grown as fast likely due to COVID-19. In many districts families have not enrolled kindergarten-eligible students, decided to homeschool or enrolled elsewhere.
District 194 is offering a hybrid learning model this year with students attending classes two days a week with three days a week of distance learning. It is also offering a full online school with Link12.
Holmgren said the district wouldn’t know the exact count until Oct. 1 when enrollment counts are made annually.
During a work session Sept. 15, Holmgren showed that the district’s 2019-20 enrollment was 11,470 and the projected enrollment for 2020-21 was 11,670.
Projected enrollment with a deceleration of 3.32 percent is expected to result in a total of $1.485 million less in revenue from 2020 to 2021 for Equity, Transition, Local Optional and Referendum based on state funding formula, according to the district.
The $59.904 million levy is the maximum allowed by the state.
Holmgren said the district is not cutting programs or positions as a result of the projected revenue loss. The district will spend down some of its general fund balance, which is at about 11.5 percent (about $16 million) of annual general fund expenditures. The board has a policy to retain at least 5 percent in its fund balance.
Holmgren said nearly every piece of the budget is based on enrollment. He said there is nothing the district can do with its revenue streams from the state of Minnesota.
“It’s quite different from the county or a city,” Holmgren said.
It is possible the district could receive some more COVID-19 relief funding, which could help.
Board Member Judy Keliher said the district has tried to maximize the revenue it receives, “which is what you do well and what he have done historically in this district.”
She said more than 80 percent of spending is in staff costs based on contracts already set.
She added that the discretionary spending of the district has been focused on the classroom and students.
Board Member Bob Erickson said getting the information out the public about a flat levy would be good news as local residents deal with economic impact of the COVID-19 shutdown of many businesses and created many layoffs.
The enrollment deceleration comes at a time when the district is completing an addition to Lake Marion Elementary School and is making preparations for additions to Christina Huddleston, JFK and Eastview elementary schools.
Those additions are being funded by lease levy, which will increase from $1.185 million to $1.777 million in 2021. Lease levy can be used by school districts to build additions of less than 20 percent of the original structure.
The three additions would create space for 364 students.
In the 2019-20 school year the district had 250 unaccommodated students based on its current classroom capacity at the elementary levels.
That deficit was projected to grow to 325 students by 2021-22, despite a new 10-classroom addition to open this fall at Lake Marion Elementary and changing Impact Academy from a whole-school program to an option at Orchard Lake, allowing for more enrollment at the school.
More information about the budget is at isd194.org.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
