Running for Dakota County Board in District 6 are incumbent Mary Liz Holberg and Mike Robole. Both are Lakeville residents. District 6 includes all of Lakeville except for a northeast portion, which is in District 4.
Mary Liz Holberg, incumbent
Age:62
Family: Two Children One Grandson
Occupation: Dakota County Commissioner District 6
Education: Lakeville High School St. Cloud State University
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Dakota County commissioner since 2015; chair 2021, Transportation Advisory Board 2020-2022; co-chair Shelter Working Group; Vermillion Watershed Board member; Metropolitan Mosquito Board; Metropolitan Emergency Services Board; Dakota County 911 Center Board; Twin Cities Business Top 100 People to Watch 2021; chair, Governor’s Met Council Governance Reform Blue Ribbon Committee 2020; state representative 1999-2014, chaired Ways and Means, Transportation Finance and Civil Law committees; Lakeville City Council 1996-1998; Planning Commission 1989-1995; Lakeville Chamber of Commerce member since 1995; former member of Friends of the Lakeville Arts Center; Friends of the Heritage Library, and co-chair of the Land of Amazement Community Playground
1) What prompted you to seek office?
There is still more work to be done. Funding the upgrade of the 35W and County Road 50 interchange, providing the mental health 24/7 drop-in and treatment center, expansion of the work force development programs to get those using social services ready to work and expansion of the county greenway system in Lakeville to name a few. It has been a true honor and privilege to serve, Lakeville, my hometown since 1995. The community benefits from this experience in setting public policies that demand fiscal restraint, prioritize public safety, and provide programs for those most in need.
2) In what area or areas could the county government be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas?
Many programs that we provide are dictated by the state and federal government and often require procedures that consume resources with limited results. Working with our funding partners to remove barriers and provide services in a more cost-effective manner is a struggle that requires continuous effort to enact reforms. In addition, preventive measures are rarely funded and are often the most cost-effective approach. We must continue to invest in programs that show the ability to save money and get results.
We were the first in the nation to contract with Lyft to provide cost savings transportation options for our disability community and should expand the use of this program for other in need.
Staffing shortages in law enforcement are causing challenges for our jail operations. We are investing in changes that will provide a safer work environment with the ability to better address the many medical needs of those in custody.
3) The majority of Dakota County residential property values are experiencing double-digit increases in 2023. What do you think the county government should be doing to keep its housing stock affordable? What should be the county’s affordable housing goals?
Dakota County’s history of having the lowest county property tax levy statewide is vital to affordability.
We also invest in affordable housing for working families, seniors, veterans, teens, single adults and the homeless across the county with our Community Development Authority. Currently we own nearly 3,000 units with more in the planning process.
We also support private investment in affordable housing by administering a tax credit program that provides incentives for projects that include housing for low income and homeless families and individuals. In addition, we have programs that help homeowners with weatherization and home repairs to reduce energy costs and increase affordability.
The county is a partner with the cities seeking help to meet their affordable housing goals, recognizing that land use policies are governed by the Met Council and the cities’s zoning and ordinances.
4) Assess Dakota County’s delivery of community services to residents facing a personal or financial crisis. What changes, if any, would you suggest in staffing or delivery of service in these areas?
Most of these programs are dictated and funded by state and federal programs. We do, however, invest in innovations that we know will improve services for those in need. Most recently we expanded the program to assign a social worker to partner with each of our police departments to provide more integrated responses and follow up to our residents in need.
Recently, I have been assigned to a working group to explore options for providing services. Current workforce shortages in the social service sector have placed a real strain on both the county and nonprofits that provide housing and support services. We are working to identify ways that we can implement changes to mitigate this challenge. Lack of places to go and people to help is straining the entire system and leaving families in need with few choices. This is a statewide problem and will require help from the state.
Mike Robole
Age: 56
Family: Wife Vicki, sons Jake (Sami), Zach (Rachel) and Nick. Grandsons Jude and Nolan
Occupation: Small business owner
Education: BA from the University of St. Thomas and MA from St. Mary’s University
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I was involved in the various activities and sports in which my children participated while growing up. I served as the president of the Apple Valley Traveling Baseball Association and on the board for the Apple Valley Athletic Association. In addition, I have served on the Buildings and Grounds Committee and the Board of Directors for Dodge Nature Center. I have participated in builds for Habitat for Humanity and served on their Welcoming Committee. I served in the United States Navy Reserve in an enlisted and officer capacity. Currently I am on the board for the Crystal Lake Improvement Association.
1) What prompted you to seek office?
My experience as a small business owner allowed me to develop a deeper understanding of the local environment and the importance of giving back to the community. Running for office is my way of giving back to the people of Dakota County. I’m running for county commissioner because I want to be an advocate for the voice of the people. My commitment will be to support initiatives that improve the quality of life for the residents of Dakota County, making it a great place to live, work and enjoy recreational activities.
2) In what area or areas could the county government be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas?
Based on feedback from residents, I believe most people are happy with the job of the county government. However, with the ever-changing landscape and environment, it is critical to always strive to find ways to improve. My commitment will be to support initiatives that improve the quality of life for Dakota County residents.
I will work to develop ideas and support plans focused around:
- Creating affordable housing and minimizing taxes
- Improving the economic health of the county and its residents
- Attracting businesses and jobs
- Reducing crime and increasing public safety
- Developing initiatives and programs that address health concerns
- Increasing county services and recreational opportunities
- Enhancing infrastructure based on reducing traffic congestion while improving safety
- Preserving the environment
My key priorities would be to focus on economic development, increasing safety, and expanding initiatives and programs centered around better health and quality of life.
3) The majority of Dakota County residential property values are experiencing double-digit increases in 2023. What do you think the county government should be doing to keep its housing stock affordable? What should be the county’s affordable housing goals?
I believe there are three main areas of focus for county government to help keep housing stock affordable. First, would be to create tax benefits that support and promote the building of smaller homes or multifamily residences. Second, would be to incentivize builders to produce housing projects focused on low-cost affordability. The final area would be to work with local municipalities on increasing zoning opportunities that support creating affordable housing opportunities. The housing goal should be to find the balance that allows homes to follow market values while supporting initiatives that produce affordable housing for all residents.
4) Assess Dakota County’s delivery of community services to residents facing a personal or financial crisis. What changes, if any, would you suggest in staffing or delivery of service in these areas?
In review of the 2022 Residential Survey, when residents were asked about how they see their household financially a year from now, 21% (up from 10% in the 2019 survey) said worse and 53% (down from 63% in the 2019 survey) said about the same. While the percent that said better remained relatively constant when comparing the 2022 survey to the 2019 survey. Given those numbers the financial stability is a growing concern for households in Dakota County.
When it comes to what the county can do to provide services focused on this concern, I would suggest looking at ways to better educate people about financial decisions and planning. I would also support services focused on increasing job-based skills and learning. These services should be available through online learning or in a classroom environment. I believe county government can assist people in obtaining financial stability or growth through educational opportunities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.