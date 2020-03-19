The Lakeville City Council on Monday approved the city’s Strategic Plan for Economic Development for 2020-2023, providing a blueprint for a key aspect of the city’s future.
City staff, including Community and Economic Development Director Dave Olson, worked with Rapp Consulting Group over the past five months to put the plan together. The health crisis of recent weeks has forced the inclusion of a last-second caveat.
“This is not etched in stone,” Olson said. “It may be revisited if other priorities arise.”
On approval of the plan, Mayor Doug Anderson, who was among over a dozen people who worked on the plan, said that it represents “one more step in zeroing in on what is important to the community.”
The plan was put together to coincide with the Envision Lakeville plan, updated in 2018, that takes a broader “quality of life” look at the city.
The Economic Development plan identifies four strategic priorities:
• Business retention, expansion and diversification, which includes the creation of a business retention program and the establishment of a Lakeville business expansion program.
• Maximize and market Lakeville’s competitive edge, in part by refreshing marketing and branding strategies.
• Housing to support economic goals, which includes the plans for multi-family housing along the I-35 and Cedar Avenue corridors that should help stimulate commercial development.
• Workforce availability and utilization, with a focus on creating jobs that match the skills of the local workforce.
The plan takes a close look at the city’s strengths and weaknesses, and while the list of strengths is familiar (schools, abundance of parks, low crime, etc.), the weaknesses represent a no-holds-barred approach.
They include:
• Reactionary vs. pro-active leadership
• Small town mentality with a big city reality
• Lack of white collar businesses
• Limited mass transit
• Visibility to national retailers
Beyond the obvious ways to combat or correct things identified as problem areas, the plan identifies opportunities for hosting regional events, partnerships with area technical colleges, a demographic that is right for pursuing a tourism driver and erasing the image of being a bedroom community.
The plan warns against adopting the same policies as other suburbs, which leads to being a city with little character.
A major expansion and renovation of Antlers Park and the continued development of downtown Lakeville are two projects that have been proposed to help establish Lakeville’s uniqueness. Voters likely will soon have the opportunity to decide if they want to turn the Antlers Park project into a reality.
Dean Spiros can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
