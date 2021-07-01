An Eagan man was charged in Dakota County District Court earlier this week via summons after allegedly crashing into a car wash in Lakeville causing more than $15,000 in damages.
Dalen Gary Robillard, 40, of Eagan, was charged with first-degree criminal damage to property, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Police were called to a gas station May 21 in Lakeville on a report of a vehicle crash in the car wash, when the suspect allegedly fled the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, officers learned that a man allegedly drove his vehicle into the doors of a car wash when they were closed.
He then struck a vehicle located inside the car wash.
The incident caused $6,000 worth of damage to the car wash and $8,272 to the vehicle.
After fleeing the scene, Robillard crashed near I-35E and 162nd Street West. His vehicle started on fire, and he fled, according to the complaint.
He was found at a gas station in Burnsville.
When officers asked about the crash on the interstate, he reportedly said he did not remember and it was all a blur.
When asked about the gas station incident in Lakeville, Robillard reportedly stated he remembered being in line, he put in a card and a green light came on. He then pulled forward, but every thing after that was a blur.
Robillard said he did not want to go to the hospital because it was “witchcraft.” He was released at the time.
According to the criminal complaint, Robillard did not show any signs of impairment.
