Friends of the Lakeville Area Arts Center are planning a Downtown Art Crawl in May. The group also plans the annual Lakeville Art Festival, which occurs in September. 

Organizers seek artists for cooperative event

Art, music and interactive activities will be the focus in downtown Lakeville from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, for the first of what is hoped to be many Downtown Art Crawl events.

