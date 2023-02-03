Organizers seek artists for cooperative event
Art, music and interactive activities will be the focus in downtown Lakeville from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, for the first of what is hoped to be many Downtown Art Crawl events.
The Friends of the Lakeville Area Arts Center is leading the planning for the crawl with a Feb. 19 deadline for artists – both visual and musical – to apply.
“We really want this to be a family-friendly event,” said Lakeville Area Arts Center Director Joe Masiarchin. “So the committee is planning on music, public art and other experiences to make it a fun outing for everyone. We really want people to see everything downtown Lakeville has to offer.”
The Friends group is networking with the Downtown Lakeville Business Association to determine locations for artists.
Masiarchin said organizers hope to have around 50 artists in “booths” inside the businesses, so they can create some synergy with the offerings of the host.
For example, there might be a musician inside retail store or a jewelry designer at a restaurant.
“Some facilities like the Arts Center could host quite a few artists, so it’s easy to be flexible,” Masiarchin said of the final number. “The Arts Center is also working on free concerts during the event, so families can shop the art and pop in for a show.”
He said after the artist lineup is set, there will be an event map showing where they will be, along with other public events.
Masiarchin said the Friends group and the LAAC Advisory Board considered the art crawl idea prior to the pandemic, but pushed off planning it until this year.
He said one of the event’s goals is to “promote the amazing local talent we have in the area.”
The committee said priority will be given to Lakeville area residents who create high-quality original works of art (no imports, kits or commercial designs), however, all Minnesota-based artists are welcome to apply.
A committee will review the applications in late February to early March and will send invites to the artists after that.
The Friends group already conducts successful annual events, such as the Youth Art Month Exhibit and the Lakeville Art Festival.
The two-day Art Festival in September attracted more than 100 visual artists for the juried show in 2022. With a network of many local artists among those who have exhibited at the Art Festival in the past, it gives them a head start in planning a new event since many are already familiar with the community.
Masiarchin said some cities do an art crawl as a monthly showcase, but the Friends expects this to be an annual event.
Artists can apply at a link from tinyurl.com/yc6wktfx.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune
