Intent is to place them at both high schools within 24 months
The first time the Lakeville Area School District considered a proposal to have a private company pay for and run a six-month-per-year domed field facility in Lakeville, it was a flash-point in the community.
A idea resurfaced again during a March 16 School Board work session that would have the same private entity, Dome Partners LLC, pay for work related to placing dome structures at both Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools.
District 194 Superintendent Michael Baumann shared information about what is proposed for a potential agreement, which could come forward as a draft in April. At the meeting, the School Board directed Baumann to continue to work with Dome Partners LLC on an agreement.
Baumann said a potential timeline would place in fall 2021 the first dome at Lakeville North, which would have an equal time agreement for sports at Lakeville North and Lakeville South attendance areas. Within 24 months, a dome would be placed at Lakeville South, according to Baumann.
Baumann said he asked Dome Partners about having both domes placed simultaneously, but was told the domes would be staggered because of financial considerations.
“I can understand the sequential nature from a business perspective,” Baumann said.
Board Member David Anderson expressed concerns about the staggered placement.
“How do we assure the South people that we are committed to it and work toward it,” Anderson said. “I don’t want to get hammered because I didn’t support South. I have one kid who went to South and one at North. … I support it but we have to be together.”
Board members indicated their support for completing both domes, noting the first dome would have an equal use for Lakeville North and Lakeville South teams.
Board Member Kathy Lewis said she supported the concept and continued negotiations.
“I hope we can get two domes done sooner than later,” she said.
Board Chair Judy Keliher said if the use of the first dome is maximized, it could mean the second dome would be up sooner.
Three speakers involved with Lakeville South athletics addressed the School Board during the Tuesday, March 23, regular meeting, expressing that they want the district to have two domes placed simultaneously. They talked about possible partnerships that could raise funds to pay for costs of the South dome.
Keliher said that the board appreciated the feedback and input.
Baumann said he would invite another proposal, and key to that would be management of the facility. Dome Partners LLC would manage operations and costs related the domes once they are up.
Keliher said during the work session this is not about North and South.
She said the majority of people don’t care where the first dome is, they just want it here.
Baumann said the athletic directors would work together to ensure equal use.
Keliher said that in order for the first dome to be ready for fall 2021, a draft agreement would have to be approved by mid-April.
She said school and community sports programs in the district currently have to book field rental time at other area domes outside of Lakeville due to a lack to space to practice to play games.
During the 2019 dome discussions, it was reported that Lakeville North teams pay $17,500 to $29,500 annually in fees to use dome time outside of Lakeville. Lakeville South reported about $8,000 worth of such use. Both of those costs are borne by booster clubs, according to the district.
Typically prime time for dome facilities are booked a year in advance.
After the first dome proposal from March 2019 was reconsidered, District 194 placed the infrastructure costs for two dome-ready turf fields at Lakeville North and Lakeville South in the successful November 2019 bond referendum. Three turf fields each have been constructed at both schools.
The district would use an additional $1.4 million of existing capital funds to pay for stormwater, utilities, gas and electric work that would be completed prior to placing the dome. The costs total $751,049 at Lakeville North and $877,632 at Lakeville South. An additional $200,000 of funds will need to be identified to complete the work.
Dome Partners would pay for costs related to the dome structure itself.
The proposed term of the agreement is 10 years with four five-year extensions possible.
Lind said he was concerned about having only one proposal to consider.
Keliher noted that the dome issue has been in the community for a long time and no other private entity has made such an offer.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
