Decision to be made on sooner or later approach
The Lakeville Area School Board has several complicated decisions to make regarding how to accommodate its projected increased elementary enrollment from 4,881 to 5,850 by 2025.
In the past two weeks, the district’s administration has laid out three options for a facilities plan over the next five years that call for different combinations and timing for two new elementary schools, elementary school additions, boundary adjustments and a middle school or middle school additions.
After Thursday’s three-hour work session a consensus about a preferred option did not emerge, as the main issue was whether to seek a bond referendum vote in May 2020.
Board members offered comments that indicated they were split on the idea.
Board members Judy Keliher and Kathy Lewis indicated support for seeking a bond referendum vote as soon as possible in an effort to meet the district’s rising enrollment.
Keliher said if the district were to put off seeking land for new schools, it will be limited in its options.
They also contended that a 2020 vote would give the district’s the most flexibility in getting an elementary school built as soon as possible. They said an early vote was better than a later one if voters were to deny the bonding authority.
Whether or not voters would support a bond referendum so close to November’s approval of a $42.9 million bond referendum and $4.27 annual operating levy was one reason board members Zach Duckworth, Bob Erickson and Terry Lind indicated a hesitation toward a 2020 vote.
Duckworth and Erickson said they needed more information to make any decision about the timeline for a bond referendum.
Duckworth suggested the board meet in another work session to have more questions answered.
“I hear a lot of agreement rather than disagreement,” Duckworth said. “We all agree on the need for an elementary school, that it is the true priority.”
Each of the three options prepared by district staff include two new 650-student elementary schools in the next five years.
Option 1 proposes a spring 2020 bond vote ($54 million) and another in spring 2021 ($156 million). Option 2 has a $210 million bond vote in spring 2021. Option 3 has a spring 2020 and 2021 bond votes and uses boundary changes instead of elementary building additions to address enrollment increases.
Erickson said homeowners will receive their 2020 tax notices after the first of the year that will reflect valuation increases of over 10 percent for some, along with the impact of the 2019 school referendum and levy.
With that in mind, he indicated he felt that spring 2020 vote would not be in the district’s best interest.
Superintendent Michael Baumann advocated for Option 2, saying that it gives the district the most flexibility if enrollment is higher or lower than expected.
He said one complicating factor of a spring 2020 referendum would be meeting the state mandated deadline for review and comment. He said the board would have to approve all aspects of the bond election by mid-January.
Board members also had differing views on the use of elementary school additions to address growing enrollment.
Ten-classroom additions have already been approved for Cherry View (completed this year) and Lake Marion (slated to open in fall 2020), with others suggested for Christina Huddleston and either Eastview or JFK elementary schools.
Lewis and Keliher viewed them as a “Band-Aid” approach, while Duckworth saw them as an investment in the future.
With the additions to Cherry View and Lake Marion, target enrollment at five of the district’s eight elementary schools will be between 644 and 816. The projected target enrollment of the new elementary schools is 650.
If additions were made to Christina Huddleston and JFK, it is projected to boost their enrollment targets to 760 and 788, respectively, leaving only Impact Academy at Orchard Lake below 600. The enrollment at Eastview Elementary, which is also being considered for an addition, currently has a target utilization of 700.
Duckworth viewed the move toward larger elementary schools as a way to address potential changes in programming, such as early childhood and special education offerings.
The total enrollment that could be accommodated by the four proposed building additions is 800 students.
It is recommended that the district use lease levy funds to build the additions, which has a higher lease rate payback than a rate on general obligation bonds.
Gorski said after the meeting that she hasn’t decided, which option she supports, noting there may be a fourth option.
She said the district should consider purchasing land before prime locations are no longer available in 2020.
For the next meeting, Duckworth suggested that staff prepare a map of where projected growth is expected in relationship to current school sites.
Prior to the meeting, Baumann said he will also discuss with city officials to gauge its plans for any potential bond referendum.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
