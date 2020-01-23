Firm says district has done a ‘commendable job’ responding to increased enrollment
The Lakeville Area School District received a “clean” or “unmodified” audit opinion from Clifton Allen Larsen accounting firm, which was contracted by the district to complete the audit.
All government entities are required to have an independent audit conducted each year in order to ensure fiscal responsibility and review if there are any accounting irregularities. A clean audit is the best that an accounting firm can provide.
The School Board reviewed the audit at a previous work session and approved it at the Jan. 14 meeting.
CLA found no legal compliance issues and no “material weaknesses” in internal controls.
It is important for the district to have strong internal controls that follow generally accepted accounting principles to avoid mathematical errors, misapplication of GAAP, or discover fraud in administrating all revenues and expenses in the 11,096-student and more than 1,600-employee district.
One compliance issue that was not related to Minnesota statutes was one inactive student activity account was not closed out.
The audit noted that the district’s Uniform Financial Accounting and Reporting Standards reportable unassigned general fund balance had decreased by $49,990 during fiscal year 2019 to $16.14 million. That represented 11.32 percent of general fund expenditures. The School Board set a policy that the district should keep its fund balance above 5 percent.
CLA said that a district’s “fund balance is an important aspect in considering its financial well-being since a healthy fund balance represents things such as cash flow, as a cushion against unanticipated expenditures, enrollment changes, funding deficiencies and aid prorations at the state level and similar problems.”
CLA said the district has done a “commendable job of financial planning and reacting to enrollment changes.”
The district says it has used sophisticated enrollment and financial planning tools, along with detailed and conservative budgeting and budget monitoring processes in order to address rising enrollment and state funding that has lagged inflation for the past 20 years.
“The district will strive to maintain its long-standing commitment to academic excellence and educational opportunity for students within a framework of financial fiduciary responsibility,” the district said in its report.
School calendar
In other action, the School Board approved the 2020-2021 academic calendar during its Jan. 14 meeting.
The calendar includes:
First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 8 (the day after Labor Day)
MEA break: Oct. 14-16
Fall break: Nov. 25-27
Winter break: Dec. 23-Jan. 1
Spring break: March 26-April 5
Elementary last day of school: June 8
Secondary last day of school and high school graduation: June 10
A full version of the calendar is available in English or Spanish at isd194.org/news/2020-2021-calendar-is-here.
Update to bus policy
The Lakeville Area School District updated its policy regarding bus transportation since the newspaper ran a Jan. 17 story about Orchard Lake Elementary School reverting to a traditional school with Impact Academy offered as program in the 2020-21 school year.
District-provided bus transportation will continue to be offered for those students already open enrolling from Orchard Lake to Christina Huddleston for the next six years.
This will allow for the kindergarten students who open enrolled this year from Orchard Lake to Christina Huddleston to continue at CHE with bus transportation provided until they are in sixth grade.
Families of students in the Orchard Lake attendance area who are new to open enrollment in 2020-21 will have to provide their own transportation to and from school if a student attends a school outside the Orchard Lake attendance area. That policy applies districtwide for students who open enroll at a school outside their attendance boundary.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
