The Lakeville Area School District’s plan to have an addition to Lake Marion Elementary School completed by the start of the next school year has run into a potential roadblock.
The School Board on Tuesday supported a recommendation by the district administration not to agree to abide by a request made by the city’s Planning Commission to have the project include a new road being built to connect Ipava Avenue and Dodd Boulevard. City staff sees the addition of the new road as the best solution to safety and traffic concerns that have been raised by school officials.
The school district would be responsible for the cost of building the road (estimated at between $400,000-$700,000) and the cost of maintaining it.
The School Board was unanimous in vetoing the idea. Board Member Bob Erickson said the board was “blindsided” by the idea and that he couldn’t understand what why the city would ask the school district to pay for the road.
Erickson added that he is “personally disappointed” that Dakota County said no to the school district’s idea of adding a right-turn-only exit onto Dodd that would be for buses only. “It’s the clean solution,” Erickson said.
Board Member Kathy Lewis called the county’s decision to not agree to add the right-turn-only lane shortsighted, adding, “I’m amazed that the request was denied. (The Planning Commission) says that the road would ease traffic concerns. I think it would be a nightmare to try to manage traffic. (The new road) would only exacerbate the problem.”
Said Board Chair Zach Duckworth, “I have a hard time justifying the cost of the road and I would welcome a partnership with the city to talk the county again.”
The road would be located just south of the Lakeville North High School football field. There also are youth ball fields adjacent to the area. Fencing would have to be added along the road, but board members said concerns remain over adding a road so close to youth activities.
Erickson said that the neighborhood directly west of Ames Arena would be negatively affected by the new road.
“The last thing these people want is to add a cut through from Dodd to Ipava,” he said.
On another matter, the board voted to support a recommendation by district officials to limit open enrollment at all school levels. The plan calls for closing open enrollment for kindergarten when it reaches 4 percent of total enrollment. The cutoff would be 5 percent for grades 1-8 and 8 percent for high school.
Dean Spiros can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.