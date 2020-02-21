Officials cite the need to support students who live within boundaries first
As the Lakeville Area School District continues to ask Lakeville taxpayers for money to pay for new schools, classroom additions and improved services, Executive Director of Student Services Renae Ouillette said the recent decision to limit open enrollment for out-of-district students was made with those taxpayers in mind.
“I understand the frustration of people who don’t live in Lakeville that want to go to school here,” Ouillette said. “But we really have to support the families that live in our district. They need to feel that we take the capacity issues really seriously. That’s what we did, and I’m really pleased that the board supported what we brought forward.”
Open enrollment at the kindergarten level will be capped at 4 percent, elementary and middle school at 5 percent and high school at 8 percent of the district’s enrollment at those levels. The exceptions will be those students who already have siblings enrolled in the district and children of district employees. Priorities will be given to students in Lakeville’s integration partner district, which is Burnsville-Eagan-Savage (District 191).
Most of non-resident students looking to attend Lakeville schools come from neighboring Burnsville, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan and Farmington school districts, Ouillette said. There has been an uptick this year among middle school students from Burnsville looking to enroll in Lakeville. Burnsville is planning to close one of its middle schools.
Board Member Bob Erickson said he heard from Lakeville residents prior to the vote on the school referendum in November who wanted to know if parents of students coming in from out of the district help pay for the additions and improvements. The answer is no.
“After the election (in November) when the community heard of the need for a new elementary school, I heard from parents who wished the district had been more transparent and made them aware of that (prior to the referendum vote),” Erickson said. “Maybe they would have been more interested in supporting a new elementary school over a new pool or artificial turf fields.”
At that point, Erickson said, he reached out to the administration regarding the increase in the number of Burnsville residents interested in attending Lakeville schools. He also had heard from Lakeville parents who were sending their children to private schools who were looking to bring their children back into the district now that foreign languages were going to be taught at the middle schools.
With most schools in the district currently close to or over their target enrollment number, limiting open enrollment became a logical next step. It comes less than 10 years after the district was in a much different situation.
“We had more students going out of the district than we had coming in,” Ouillette said. “We went some through some tough times in the mid-2000s when the economy tanked. We cut programs, we cut our middle school model back to a traditional junior high model. And our class sizes were high, so those things played into it.
“The more we were able to add programs — we passed a levy in 2013 — the tide began to turn.”
Per Minnesota statutes, nonresident students must make up at least 1 percent of a school’s enrollment at each grade level.
“The board still sees the value in (welcoming non-resident students),” Ouillette said when asked why the district did not cut the number to 1 percent. “We feel comfortable at those numbers.”
The district will hold a lottery for those students who want to get into the district but did not make the cutoff, which will be used when space becomes available. Ouillette said the district will go to the School Board every year to see if there is a need to adjust the percentages.
Dean Spiros can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.