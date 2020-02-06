New elementary schools, other facilities cited as needs in growing district
Proclaiming the need for the building of as many as three new schools at various points on the horizon, the Lakeville Area School Board is inching closer to deciding on when to go to the voters to ask for the money to pay for them.
A ninth elementary school and a new Area Learning Center (ALC) have been identified as immediate needs, with a 10th elementary school not far behind due to Lakeville’s continuing growth. While “immediate” translated to the need for a referendum as soon as this spring for some board members, it now appears that November of this year or February 2021 are the two most likely dates that voters will have their say.
Lakeville School Superintendent Michael Baumann recommended to the board at a Jan. 15 work session a referendum in November asking for the money to pay for a new elementary school and an addition to Christina Huddleston Elementary School. That could be followed by another referendum in May 2021 asking for the money to pay for a new ALC, a 10th elementary school and either a new middle school or an addition to an existing school.
Following a healthy debate at a Jan. 21 work session, the board asked Baumann and his staff to present a new proposal in the coming days that looks at the possibilities of asking for the money in either November 2020 or February 2021 to pay for a larger combination of projects. Possible boundary shifts also will be considered.
Adding a ninth elementary school alone comes with a price tag of approximately $37 million. That includes $3 million for the purchase of 30 acres of land and $34 million to build a 88,000-square-foot school. The new school would be larger than any of the current elementary schools and thus would require more land.
The need for the two new elementary schools is based on the fact that enrollment already is pushing the limits of the eight existing schools and that Lakeville’s population is projected to increase by approximately 10,000 over each of the next 10 years. The current building housing the ALC needs extensive work and has been deemed not worth investing in.
Board Member Kathy Lewis had been adamant about holding the referendum this spring. She pointed out that the prices to open a new school can take three years to complete, which already will affect the immediate need for a ninth elementary school and a new ALC. She also pointed out that construction costs and interest rates also could be negatively affected by waiting.
“We’ve been promising a new ALC for six or seven years,” Lewis said. “Not including it in the referendum would be shortsighted.”
Lewis shared with Board Member Judy Keliher the fear that the importance of the referendum would “get lost” in November due to the presidential election. “We would be throwing our money away,” Keliher said.
Board members Bob Erickson, Terry Lind, Zach Duckworth and Lynn Gorski voiced opposition to holding a referendum this spring at the Feb. 15 work session. Taxpayer fatigue was one of the main reasons mentioned.
Erickson, who was not present at the Jan. 21 work session, had previously said that he supported a November referendum, with May 2021 as a backup. The February 2021 date was not mentioned as an option at the time.
Another factor that could lead to waiting to hold a referendum until May 2021 is that the city of Lakeville is expected to ask taxpayers for money this summer or fall to finance some major Parks and Recreation Department projects. It delayed asking for the money last year due to the School Board’s needs.
“I have spoken with the city,” Baumann said, “and its response to a possible February (2021) referendum is very positive.”
Dean Spiros can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.