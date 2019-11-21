More information will be gathered prior to Nov. 26 meeting
A Tuesday Lakeville School Board work session that included setting into motion the district’s plan for utilizing the $43 million in project funds approved by taxpayers earlier this month also exposed a deep divide among board members over a proposal to go right back to the community in search of an additional $6 million.
A school district’s proposal calls for a 15,500-square-foot addition for Lake Marion Elementary School to alleviate overcrowding in the classrooms. The tax impact would be $23 a year on a home valued at $370,000, which is the average in Lakeville.
The proposal would ask for approval from the board at its scheduled meeting Nov. 26, to allow construction to begin in March and work to be completed in time for the start of the 2020 school year.
Judy Keliher was the first board member to balk at the idea of using tax dollars to address the school’s overcrowding issue, suggesting instead that rezoning for the elementary schools would be enough to solve the immediate problem.
Board Member Bob Erickson questioned the idea of asking for more money from taxpayers knowing that, “Within the next 24 months” the district would be asking for over $30 million to build a new elementary school.
Board Chairman Zach Duckworth called the decision to approve the addition a “no-brainer.” He said that after the district recently approved a similar addition for Cherry View Elementary it would be tough to say no to the Lake Marion addition.
Board Member Terry Lind also supported the plan for an addition.
The spirited debate led to a decision to call for another work session Nov. 25, followed by a vote on the matter the following day at the scheduled board meeting.
With over 700 students, Lake Marion is said to be at 114 percent capacity. The addition would increase the size of the school by 20 percent, adding enough classrooms and work space to accommodate an additional 200 students.
Board Member Kathy Lewis said there were too many unknowns with what it would take to operate and manage a school of that size to make a quick decision. The board agreed that more information needs to be gathered.
The debate also focused on the need for a long-term plan for schools due to the fact that the city continues to add new homes at a swift pace. Lakeville Area Schools Superintendent Michael Baumann assured the board that there is a long-term strategy in place for dealing with the issue.
“I just haven’t shared it with you yet,” he said.
Erickson was critical of the fact that the city does not have a growth management plan in place when it comes to housing additions, which puts the board in a tough spot when issues like this continue to arise.
He encouraged Baumann to get the word out to the community so they could get as many people as possible to come to the Nov. 26 meeting to voice their opinion on another tax increase and the possibility of rezoning.
In other action, the board appeared unanimous in challenging Dakota County’s plan to eliminate left turns onto Dodd Boulevard from Indiana Avenue, the street students use to exit Lakeville North High School. The county plans to make the same changes to the intersection at Dodd and Heritage Drive, adjacent to Cub Foods.
The city proposed adding a U-turn lane on Dodd for those who needed to go north after leaving the school, but the board rejected that idea as well. It favors putting a traffic light at the intersection, but said the county has no interest in that plan.
The board’s plan is to set up a meeting with county officials in hopes of changing their minds.
As for the bond referendum projects set to begin, the board is focused on settling on the various vendors to complete the work. Lind spoke of the need to be transparent on how the funds are spent. Keliher wanted to make sure the district sought bids from enough vendors to ensure that the district gets the best work done at the best price.
A tentative timeline has the dome-ready turf practice fields at the two high schools to be in place by next fall. The exact location of the turf field at Lakeville South is still up for discussion. There was no discussion regarding the possibility of adding the domes.
Josh Kutzler of Dome Partners LLC told Sun Thisweek that his investment group hopes to meet with the district in the near future to discuss the possibility of partnering on the project.
The new pool at Century Middle School and the new gym at McGuire Middle School are scheduled to be open in the fall of 2021. Upgrading security at the schools will be an ongoing project over the next three years.
Dean Spiros can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.