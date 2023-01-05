Voters elect four new School Board members
The new year will usher in a whole new look to leadership in the Lakeville Area School District.
Along with Superintendent Doug Van Zyl, who has served in the role since July, four new School Board members – Carly Anderson, Kim Baker, Brian Thompson and Bree Schindele – will be sworn in Jan. 10.
Anderson received the most votes in the November election at 12,969 or 16.33%, Kim Baker was second at 12,363 or 15.56%, Brian Thompson third at 11,508 or 14.49% and Bree Schindele fourth with 11,237 or 14.15%.
Two board incumbents – Cinta Schmitz and Robin Richards – did not file in the 2022 race, while Board Member Kathy Lewis did, and finished in fifth place.
Lewis had 10,918 votes, or 13.74%, and two other candidates Marilee Jager had 10,260, or 12.92%, and Andy Lundblad 9,919, or 12.49%.
Anderson, Baker, Thompson and Schindele will join the board that adds a seventh member in 2023. District 194 voters approved adding the seat in November 2021.
All four of the winning candidates are parents of current District 194 students.
Anderson has worked for over a decade in the Minneapolis VA Healthcare System, currently serving as a neuropsychologist and as the director of Neuropsychology Training.
Baker is an elementary special services supervisor and has worked in public education her whole career. For the past five years, Baker has been the special education parent liaison for District 194.
Thompson has more than 15-plus years of health care corporate leadership experience working and consulting for small, medium, and Fortune 10 companies.
Schindele, who has a Master’s degree in early childhood and a K-6 teaching license, teaches preschool at her home child care business.
Other members who will continue to be on the School Board in 2023 are David Anderson, Judy Keliher and Terry Lind.
Van Zyl was selected in March as the next superintendent to replace Michael Baumann, who served in the position since April 2017. Baumann was previously District 194’s director of business services since 2013.
At his last regular School Board meeting May 24, Baumann thanked district residents “from the bottom of my heart for being who you are.”
“It is beyond the words of privilege to serve in a role like this,” he said.
Baumann guided the district through its strategic plan, long-term facilities and security plan, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baumann’s K-12 education retirement of 17 years followed his 20-year career and retirement from the U.S. Army.
“I pray every day for the well being for the community,” he said at his last meeting. “I pray whatever ails us, we will spend some time in self-reflection about how can we be a better community tomorrow than we were yesterday.”
The School Board was unanimous in its decision to offer the position to Van Zyl on March 15.
Van Zyl, who was born and raised Minnesota, had previously served as St. Joseph (Missouri) School District superintendent since 2018. The other finalist was Mike Funk, Albert Lea Schools superintendent.
Van Zyl said during his interview that: “People would describe me as a person of honesty and integrity. What you see is what you get.”
He said he is someone who can build a consensus, tries to be proactive and work collaboratively to solve problems.
A problem that Van Zyl will help District 194 solve in 2023 will be a budget deficit.
After the district’s unassigned fund balance dropped below the recommended 5% of district expenditures at the end of fiscal year 2022, it reduced some expenses immediately in November and started assembling a 2023-24 budget that is projected to include $7 million in cuts.
Due to what Van Zyl described as a perfect storm of rising enrollment precipitating the addition of staff and other rising expenses, the district’s unassigned general fund balance dropped from $14.2 million to $6 million from fiscal year 2021 to 2022. It is projected to drop to $740,498 in the fiscal year 2023.
In December, the board approved a 15% increase in its payable 2023 tax levy.
Among the factors affecting the levy are projected and actual increases in student enrollment, inflationary changes in voter-approved operating levy, and an increase spending for facilities.
The preliminary total payable 2023 levy is $71.93 million, compared to 2022’s $62.46 million.
Property values are on the rise in district by a projected 20%, according to valuations by the Dakota County Assessor’s Office, and so is the tax base with new residential and commercial development in the Lakeville area. The city of Lakeville reported last month that the tax rate is expected to drop to its lowest level (29.841%) since 2009.
A residential property valued at $250,000 had payable 2022 school taxes of $1,439. At a 20% property value increase in the past year, it would be valued at $300,000 and have payable 2023 school taxes of an estimated $1,644, according to a district chart.
Ninth elementary
The Lakeville Area School District officially broke ground Wednesday, July 27, at the site of its future ninth elementary school, which was named Highview Elementary School in December.
Highview, which is slated to open in fall 2024, will address growing enrollment in the district.
The new school is at 18601 Highview Ave.
The district said in a press release the location on Highview Avenue was picked based on its road access, utilities infrastructure locations, and the size of the property. The location is just east of King Park, east of Century Middle School and south of Cherry View Elementary.
The 100,000-square-foot building will house five sections of K-1, four sections of 2-5, four center-based special education classrooms and specialist spaces for music, STEM, gym and art classes.
Lakeville Area Schools continues to grow with 1,000 more elementary students expected by 2026, according to the district.
Lakeville continues to be the fastest growing city in Minnesota based on the number of residential building permits issued.
Over budget projects
The School Board approved during its Oct. 25 meeting the sale of $3.135 million of bonds that will fund over budget amounts for the construction of a ninth elementary school and security improvements in the district due to inflation, according to the district.
The amounts are within the construction contingency amount for both projects, which were part of voter-approved bond referendums in 2021 and 2019, respectively.
The new bonds were issued at an interest rate of 3.5%, which is higher than the rate for the original issue of bonds for the security and elementary school projects. The district will pay $670,970 in interest for the bonds, which are expected to be paid off in less than five years.
The increased rate is due to short life of the bonds and Moody’s Investors Service downgrading of the district’s bond rating from Aa2 to Aa3.
In June 2021, the district issued $41.775 million in bonds for the new elementary school, with a true interest cost of 1.9%. The district reported at the time, it was estimating the interest rate would be 2.5%. Over the 20-year life of those bonds, the district said it would save $4.5 million than its previous estimate.
Shelby McQuay of Ehlers, the district’s financial consultant, said the downgrading of the bond rating was due to the district’s five years of deficit spending.
Enrollment cap
With new homes being built in the Lakeville Area School District at a rapid clip, the district capped in February the number of non-resident students it would accept through open enrollment for the 2022-23 school year.
The kindergarten open enrollment cap was reduced from 4% to 1% of next year’s kindergarten class.
For all other grades, the non-resident student count will be capped to 5% of a grade-level’s enrollment. That has been adjusted down from the 8% this year in ninth through 12th grades. Open enrollment was closed in the middle schools due to capacity limits being reached for 2021-22.
The district said it will close open enrollment (with the exception of siblings of students already enrolled in the district and the children of district employees) when the percentages are reached.
Communication
The School Board started on June 28 having up to 45-minute Stakeholder Sessions to hear from district residents prior to each regular meeting.
For the past several months, the board has considered changes to its community input process and during its May 17 work session decided to add the Stakeholder Sessions and eliminate the public comment time during regular meetings.
Among the reasons, board members cited for the change was an interest focusing time spent during the regular business meetings to actions before the board, reducing the instances of grandstanding, and creating a time when some dialogue can occur among speakers and board members.
In the past two years, the District 194 board, along with many others across the country, have had tense moments during public comment times, as residents have voiced their opinions on pandemic-related school operations, curriculum, and racial issues. The board considered moving public comment from its traditional spot near the beginning of the agenda to near the end in January, but decided against the move after hearing feedback from residents.
Student remembered
Family and friends gathered at Antlers Park in Lakeville for a balloon release on April 11 night as a tribute to Sydney Nicole Kohner – a Lakeville North High School sophomore who was killed in a car crash on the morning of April 9.
Kohner was remembered as happy, outgoing and fun by her family and friends.
“We are saddened by the tragic loss of such a bright soul,” the family said in an obituary. “A friend to all, her memory will continue to bring joy to those who had the privilege of being a part of her life.”
In addition to attending school in Lakeville, Kohner had many friends from Rosemount schools, where she attended grades 3 through 9.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
