Lakeville schools monitoring COVID-19 statistics
The Lakeville Area School District is strongly recommending but not requiring people to wear face coverings inside all its buildings as it prepares for the start of the 2021-22 school year with full in-person learning on Sept. 8.
It also won’t require those age 12 and over who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations to get them prior to the start of school, but the district is encouraging it.
The one exception of the masking requirement is that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mandates it when riding a school bus or any public transportation.
The district’s Safe Return to Learning Plan was last updated in mid-July, and it could be updated before the start of school.
The coronavirus delta variant is causing schools across the country to modify their plans, such as implementing mask mandates, as was recently done in the Minneapolis, St. Paul and Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school districts.
Dakota County COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since the daily count went over 20 on July 29 for the first time since June 6, according to Dakota County’s COVID-19 tracker. Daily new cases in the county averaged 59.2 Aug. 4 to 13. Six Dakota County deaths were reported from July 28 to Aug. 13. No Dakota County COVID-19 deaths were reported during the previous 18 days.
Superintendent Michael Baumann received a round of applause from some of those in attendance at the Aug. 10 meeting when he said based on the current situation there would be no mandates for masks or vaccinations.
Baumann said he thinks the choices on masking and vaccinations should reside with parents and families.
He said making decisions related to the pandemic are a real difficult challenge, since people are on the opposite ends of the spectrum in regard to masks and vaccines.
Baumann said decisions are going to anger half of the people, but he is not going to be fearful of that.
He said the decisions he will make will be based on many pieces of information, and some of the considerations are not obvious.
Baumann said that the district will continue to communicate information to students and families in as timely a manner as possible.
“We are committed to providing world-class learning prioritizing the safety, health and well-being of our school community,” the district said. “Our Safe Return to Learning Plan includes academic learning support to help students recover from the past year of interrupted learning, as well as health and safety measures to help mitigate COVID-19.”
Some school operations related to COVID-19 will still be in place, such as mandatory reporting of student or staff illnesses, staying at home when sick, quarantining for those testing positive for COVID-19, reporting if there is a COVID-19 case in one’s household, and district reporting of positive cases to the Minnesota Department of Health and alerting families and staff by email.
The district said it will promote social distancing to the fullest extent practicable during school, activities, athletics and other events. There is no capacity or physical distancing requirement in school buildings or on transportation.
One of the changes in the guidance is that students and staff determined to be in close contact to a positive case will not be required to quarantine. The district recommends families monitor students for symptoms and test after exposure to a positive case.
Another change is that visitors and volunteers are allowed in school buildings and facilities. All buildings are required to keep a roster of visitors and volunteers.
The district said it will continue providing a 1-to-1 personal learning device for every student to minimize sharing materials and provide for flexible learning. The devices were essential for distance learning that all grades in Lakeville Schools did at one point during the 2020-21 school year.
Last school year, public schools across the state followed the indoor mask mandate from the Minnesota Department of Public Health and the Department of Education and a learning model plan based on the number of new cases per 10,000 residents in a district’s home county or counties. If that new case number went above 50 over the past 14 days, the district was ordered to move to distance learning.
Based on the most current MDH report, Dakota County was at 8.4 new cases over the past 14 days, and Scott County was at 7 new cases, as of the period ending July 31.
Currently, there is no statewide mask mandate and no MDH or MDE learning model mandates based on new cases in a county.
The district was required to submit its Safe Return to Learning Plan in order to be eligible for American Rescue Plan funding.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
