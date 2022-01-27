Proposal would have moved it to the end of the meeting
Public comment at Lakeville Area School Board regular meetings is staying put for now. The School Board tabled policy update Tuesday that would have moved public comment – up to half hour time slot allotted for district residents to address the board on district matters – from near the beginning of the agenda to the end.
The board heard feedback from residents in opposition to the move after it had a first reading of the policy update during its Jan. 10 meeting. The change was proposed after board members discussed it during a work session and were unanimous in their support.
It was considered in an effort to have regular meetings conducted with the level of decorum of a business meeting, Board Member Robin Richards said during the Jan. 10 meeting.
Board members cited several times in the past year when they had to delay the business meeting for a time as many people would cause a distraction from the shuffle of leaving the board room after public comment was completed.
In the past year, public comment at Lakeville School Board meetings, the south metro, and across the country have featured tense moments with people airing grievances about masking, equity education, and racism. The input has led to many instances when the public has been reminded to keep comments respectful and it has created charged atmospheres at many meetings.
Residents who were opposed to the move cited that having public comment at the beginning of the meeting allows greater opportunity for people to comment, since waiting until the end of a meeting might interfere with student or parenting schedules.
The regular business meetings start at 7 p.m. and typically the work of the board takes anywhere from about 30 minutes to 2 hours, depending on the number of topics and presentations.
Some were also opposed to moving it to the end of the meeting because the charged atmosphere could spill out of the board room into the parking lot. They said keeping public comment at the beginning of the meeting allows for a cooling off period and for people to stay at the meeting if they want.
Some residents opposed the change said it would be an attempt to silence the voices of district residents.
In the past year, the School Board and district have heard much feedback from the public through phones calls and emails, but residents hold the chance to talk directly to the board in much higher regard due to the fact that it is video recorded and archived on the district’s website.
During 2021, due to the high number people wanting to use the public comment time, the board went to a lottery system to select speakers who filled out a comment card and turned it in at the beginning of the meeting. The public comment time is 30 minutes.
School boards are not required to have a public comment time during their regular business meetings.
Last year, the board considered moving public comment to a special time outside the regular business meeting, but it never put it to a formal vote. The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District has held such listening sessions for several years, and the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District starting having listening sessions in 2021.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
