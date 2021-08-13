The Lakeville Area School Board approved during its Tuesday meeting placing a question on Nov. 2, 2021, ballot for voters to decide if there will be a seventh seat added to the board.
Board members discussed the issue during its July 27 work session and raised similar arguments for against the measure before a 3-2 vote Tuesday.
Board Member Terry Lind, who voted in favor along with board members Lynn Gorski and David Anderson, asked that consideration of a ballot measure be added to the July 27 work session agenda. Over the past few months some residents have advocated for a seven-member board.
The residents, Lind and Anderson have said a seven-member board would prevent tie votes, as happened several times in 2020 when the board was deadlocked on the treasurer’s appointment.
After a discussion at the July 27 work session, it was decided that the item be placed under Recommended Action for Tuesday’s meeting.
During the regular meeting, Gorski echoed her comments from the work session that she preferred letting the democratic process decide and put the measure on the ballot.
Board members Judy Keliher and Kathy Lewis raised questions at both meetings about timing, noting that if the measure were approved during the 2021 election, the board would move to seven members in the 2022 mid-term election when four board seats would be on the ballot.
Keliher and Lewis said that there are often fewer people interested in running as candidates in the off-year elections.
They noted that if the board waited to decide on proposing a ballot question after a sixth member is elected Nov. 2 the ballot measure would have appeared on the 2022 election, and if approved by voters board membership would have moved to seven in the 2024 presidential election when participation increases both in candidates and voters.
Lewis and Keliher also said the advantage of a six-member board is that it requires a two-thirds majority for approval rather than a simple majority. They said this leads to more collaboration and compromise.
State law sets forth that school boards will have six members, and any district can decide to ask voters if they prefer to add a seventh member.
The ballot measure needed to be approved by District 194 74 days before the election, so the Aug. 10 meeting was the final option for the measure since Aug. 19 is the 2021 deadline.
Lind’s informal survey of school board composition in Minnesota found seven-member boards in the area include Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage, Prior Lake-Savage, Bloomington, Edina, Minnetonka, Northfield along with several other metro area and outstate schools like Duluth and Rochester.
Six-member boards in the metro include Anoka-Hennepin, Farmington, Osseo and Centennial.
