Measure approved with 68% in favor
Lakeville Area School District voters approved adding a seventh seat to the School Board in 2022 after results were counted in Tuesday’s election.
Voters cast 8,147 or 68.86% of votes in favor of the measure, while 3,684 or 31.14% voted against it, according to results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
The School Board approved by a 3-2 vote in August putting the question to voters after some residents advocated for adding a seventh member in order to avoid tie votes, as happened several times in 2020 when the board was deadlocked on the treasurer’s appointment.
Board members Terry Lind and David Anderson agreed the odd number would help avoid tie votes, and former Board Member Lynn Gorski, who resigned in August after taking a new job, said she preferred letting the democratic process decide and putting the measure on the ballot.
Board members Judy Keliher and Kathy Lewis raised questions about timing, noting that a 2021 approval would move the board to seven members in the 2022 midterm election when four board seats would be on the ballot. There are often fewer people interested in running in off-year elections.
Lewis and Keliher also said the advantage of a six-member board is that it requires a two-thirds majority for approval rather than a simple majority. They said this leads to more collaboration and compromise.
State law sets forth that school boards will have six members, and any district can decide to ask voters if they prefer to add a seventh.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
