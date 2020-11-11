It’s the first local district to make this move
Lakeville Area School District classes in kindergarten through 12th grade will move from the current two-days-a-week, in-person hybrid instruction to full distance learning by Nov. 30, due to continued increases in local COVID-19 cases.
District 194 administration presented the changes, which were reviewed by the School Board on Tuesday night.
The district is the first of four area public school districts to move to all online learning as Lakeville Area Schools data found the 14-day COVID-19 case rate in the district’s population “normalized” with county data was 51.8 per 10,000 residents.
The Minnesota Department of Health and Department of Education set forth in August’s executive order that a COVID-19 case rate over 50 should move a district to all online instruction.
“I’m not an epidemiologist, I have to trust the state,” Baumann said of the benchmark of 50. “I do know what the state has told me, and they have said that’s a problem.
“I want to be clear on this point: We received an executive order not an executive suggestion not executive guidelines,” Baumann said. “We don’t have to like it, we have to respect it.”
Baumann said he challenged the learning model matrix with the state and sought a legal opinion. He concluded there is no local authority in making a decision on learning models thresholds.
In making the change, Baumann said he wants to be “deliberate and communicative.”
Last week, the district sent out communications preparing students, families and staff for a change in learning model.
The decision comes on the heels of Burnsville-Eagan-Savage and Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan chosing last week to keep elementary grades in hybrid, while moving from hybrid to distance learning for secondary students as Dakota and Scott counties’ COVID-19 case rate went over 30 (33.4 and 37.32, respectively). When the case rates moves above 30, MDH and MDE recommend districts move to all online instruction for secondary students and hybrid for primary grades.
There were no changes to the District 194 school schedule this week, but next week:
- Elementary and secondary Learning Group A’s last in-person day will be Monday, Nov. 16.
- Secondary Learning Group B’s last in-person day will be Tuesday, Nov. 17.
- Elementary Learning Group B’s last in-person day will be Thursday, Nov. 19 (an extra day was added to balance the total days in-person so far this year for Groups A and B).
Since the start of the 2020-21 school year, the vast majority of District 194 students have had distance learning days three days a week, so staff and students are well-acquainted with the distance learning routine. After fall break, students will have online classes five days a week.
Staff will prepare for the change on no-school days of Nov. 20, 23-24 (elementary) and Nov. 18-20 (secondary).
Secondary students will start Distance Learning 2.0 on Monday, Nov. 23, before fall break, which runs Nov. 26-29.
District officials said it has become more difficult for schools to sustain the hybrid model, due to internal COVID-19 cases and quarantine counts; substitute fill rates for teachers, nurses, custodians, paraprofessionals and student nutrition; and students opting for full-time distance learning.
The district reported that out of its 10,000-plus students in hybrid classes, there were 22 student and seven staff COVID-19 cases the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. The previous week was 24 and 4, a jump from the previous two weeks of 14 and 4; then 7 and 4 in early October.
Another 317 students and 56 staff members were newly quarantined the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 after coming into contact with a person with COVID-19. The previous week the numbers were 295 students and 37 staff.
Baumann said the transmission of COVID-19 appears to be occurring in the community and being brought to schools.
State and school officials from across the state, including local leaders, said the ability for schools to offer in-person courses depended on community efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Baumann said the district has been successful in protecting staff and students.
The number of staff with positive COVID-19 diagnoses and those in quarantine for a recommended two-week period after coming in contact with a person with COVID-19 have made it difficult for the district to find enough substitute staff.
For the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, the district was unable to fill 54 of 156 substitute openings. Those unfilled openings have been covered by existing staff. The previous week 67 of 183 substitute openings went unfilled.
The average for the previous five weeks were 50 of the 102 substitute openings went unfilled, indicating the problem has persisted since the start of the school year.
Baumann said the district has had to close down several classes due to exposure and quarantine requirements.
With the move to all online instruction, the district will continue to offer in-person care for children in kindergarten through age 12 of essential workers, which is mandated by the state.
Students identified by the district as having specialized needs may have some in-person learning.
Sports and activities to continue and will be monitored on a weekly basis with additional restrictive measures in place.
Community Education enrichment, facility use and permitting will continue following state guidelines and will be monitored on a weekly basis.
Teachers will be encouraged to conduct their virtual classes in their own classrooms, in large part because of the strong telecommunications infrastructure in the buildings.
Based on projected COVID-19 case rates, district officials said schools expect to remain in Distance Learning 2.0 through winter break, which ends after the first of 2021.
District officials said they will continue to reevaluate COVID-19 data on a weekly basis and provide families with timely communication.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
