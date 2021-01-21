Parents encouraged to share their stories during virtual event
The Lakeville Area School District has organized the Family Voice Conference 10 a.m. to noon. Feb. 6 when a virtual conversation will be led by Tony Joseph, a leadership coach with expertise in equity and diversity.
Parents, guardians and primary caregivers are invited to the Zoom video conference to share their experiences, hopes and ideas to improve educational equity in District 194 to “help create schools and classrooms that are welcoming and supportive for all students to grow and learn.”
“Lakeville Area Schools is committed to the success of every student,” the district said in a release. “In order to achieve this, a commitment to creating lasting equity and excellence in education for all students is vital.”
The conference will include an introduction by Superintendent Michael Baumann, student speakers, small group discussions facilitated by members of the district’s leadership team, and time to reflect as a whole group.
“We are grateful for the parent, guardian and primary caregiver feedback we have received on these important topics and would like to provide an opportunity to share additional feedback,” the district said. “Your voices matter to us.”
Parents and guardians can register online through Jan. 31.
The conference was organized after District 194 received a lot of reaction to a policy interpretation in September that banned the posting of Black Lives Matter posters in school buildings.
Baumann said during a September meeting that the district would have opportunities for feedback and dialogue through listening sessions on the topic.
During an October meeting, the School Board approved a resolution to Recognize the Need for Racial and Social Justice in Education.
It says that the School Board “recognizes while its mission is to educate and foster an equitable education, provide opportunities, and support all students, it cannot ignore that student achievement disparities, systemic racism and social injustices exist. Lakeville Area Board of Education and Lakeville Area Schools unequivocally condemns racism, bigotry, hateful speech, and social injustices. The purpose of this resolution is to align with the values of being culturally responsive to the needs of our community by identifying, describing, and dismantling systemic racism and social injustices.”
The district said that educational equity has long been a district priority, and it acknowledged that there is more work to do to address the racism and inequity in the district. The district said it is taking intentional steps to systematically address these issues at every level of the organization, from the School Board to classrooms.
The School Board was slated to have a work session Jan. 21 focus on equity. On the agenda to present was Paula Forbes – an Eagan-based facilitator on issues of diversity, inclusion and workplace. She is the former general counsel of the Minneapolis Public Schools and a co-creator of a charter school in St. Paul. Forbes is an adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas teaching education and the law at the graduate level.
Some sessions have already been held in the high schools to receive feedback from students.
Due to COVID-19 health and safety requirements the Family Voice Conference will be held online. An email address is required in order to participate. Those who do not have an email address and would like to share feedback, call Equity Services Assistant Rhonda Kaczor at 952-232-2046.
For questions about the Family Voice Conference, email equity@isd194.org.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
