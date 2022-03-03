The Lakeville Area School District’s revised 2021-22 fiscal year budget presented at the Feb. 22 School Board meeting showed some improvement but will still require the district to draw down some of its “rainy day” fund.
A projection from the June 2021 forecast that the district’s unassigned fund balance would be around 6% of its annual expenses, but the revised picture put it at 7.37% in the FY22 budget. That’s $12.3 million of the $168 million in projected expenditures in FY22.
The “rainy day” fund is important to the district since it provides a cushion in tough economic times or instances of delayed state payments that happened in 2010.
The COVID-19 pandemic of the past two years has battered the economy for government units, businesses, and individuals.
District 194 saw its enrollment dip last school year, and it is projecting a fourth straight year for drawing down the fund balance, which was at 12.18% of its FY2018 expenditures.
Board policy directs the district to have 5-13% of annual general fund expenses on hand for emergency purposes.
Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren projects the district will continue to tap into the reserve for the next five budget cycles, unless enrollment and/or the state’s per pupil general education formula increases more than the projected 2%, or there are other budget game changers.
The projections assume renewal of current operating levies, including those for technology and safety, but no new ones.
The projections put the unassigned fund balance at 4.9% of annual expenses in both FY26 and FY27.
“There is some good news and not so good news,” said Superintendent Michael Baumann. “What this tells you is that 2026 is a seminal point.”
He said the board needs to pay particular attention to the status of the fund balance with the idea the district may need to do some intervention before FY26.
One potentially near-term alteration to the projections could be the infusion of new money for school districts as a result of the state’s $9.3 billion surplus.
Baumann said there is a lobbying effort at the Capitol to direct some surplus to Minnesota school districts.
There are several justifications to give school districts a boost, according to Baumann.
He said state funding has not kept pace with inflation or the consumer price index in previous years, but in the current times with record inflation, “it is horrific.”
Baumann said school districts will continue to struggle across the state because there is no mechanism for them to catch up.
He said the district has pressing needs due to the pandemic, including learning loss and recovery and issues surrounding mental health.
Baumann said the district can’t go out and make more widgets to raise revenue. It has to be wise about how it spends the dollars it receives.
FY22 budget revisions
Like most Community Education programs throughout the state, the Lakeville division has experienced budget woes in the past two years.
District 194’s Community Education fund was at zero as of June 30, 2021, and is projecting a negative fund balance of $292,695 by June 30,2022.
Holmgren said the state gives Community Education programs with negative fund balances five years to recover.
“Community Education got hit hard due to COVID,” Holmgren said, noting it had a robust fund balance prior to the pandemic.
He said 90% of CE’s revenue is based on fees they collect from various programs.
Holmgren said Community Education will run programs as long as they have the enrollment to cover staffing costs.
Community Education runs programs such as its Small Wonders Preschool, Early Childhood Family Education, Kids Zone School Age Child Care, Aquatics, Adult Enrichment and Youth Enrichment (art, music, gymnastics, etc.).
To find out more about Community Education, go online to isd194.ce.eleyo.com.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
