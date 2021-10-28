This would fill vacancy created by Gorski’s August resignation
The Lakeville Area School Board agreed during its Oct. 19 work session to conduct an application, interview and appointment process for the seat vacated by Lynn Gorski in August when she took a new job as Farmington assistant city administrator.
The board said it would accept applications for the position Nov. 1-12, with interviews on Thursday, Nov. 17. The board projected that it would make a formal appointment at its Nov. 23 regular meeting, and the new member would be sworn in after a 30-day, state-mandated waiting period.
Applications can be picked up at the district office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 or from the district’s website.
The board currently consists of four members.
A fifth member will be seated after the Tuesday, Nov. 2, election to fill the one year remaining in a term vacated by Zach Duckworth, who was elected the Minnesota Senate after the 2020 election. The newly-elected board member’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2022.
Running for the seat are candidates Carly Anderson, Cinta Schmitz and Edward Reuben Spinner. Diane Wolden, whose name will still appear on the ballot, said in October that she had dropped out of the race in order to focus on the 2022 campaign.
Current School Board members agreed that the newly-elected member should be part of the application, interview and appointment decision for the sixth member, whose term also would expire Dec. 31, 2022.
That will be possible since state law says that a board member elected by voters to fill a vacancy takes office immediately after receiving the certificate of election, filing the bond, and taking the oath of office.
Board Chair Judy Keliher said there were several options for filling the vacancy, which included three variations of the appointment process; appointing and then holding a special election; or not filling the vacancy and have it be decided in the November 2022 election.
Keliher and the two other board members present at the meeting – Kathy Lewis and Terry Lind – came to consensus on appointing after some discussion. Board Member David Anderson did not attend the work session.
They reviewed application and interview processes and materials from recent appointments in Shakopee and Stillwater schools. They agreed to use some portions of each in creating application questions for District 194’s opening.
Lewis and Keliher recalled there have been at least four other District 194 board members who have been appointed to fill vacancies in the past. Keliher is in her seventh term on the board. Lewis has been on the board in two different tenures since the 1990s.
The addition of the fifth and sixth members would bring the board back to its statutory membership for the first time since the beginning of 2021.
It is possible that a seventh board member could be added to the School Board in 2022, as District 194 voters are being asked in a special ballot question if a seventh member should be added.
The board discussed how to publicize the appointment process, including the use of the district’s website, e-newsletter and social media feeds, along with in Sun Thisweek. During the discussion there was talk about the distribution reach of the newspaper. The newspaper is available by request for free U.S. Mail delivery to any home or business address in the ZIP codes that include all of District 194.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
