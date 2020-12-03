Many residential property owners will see declines
While several numbers changed in the Lakeville Area School District budget since its September preliminary, the final analysis is still pointing toward tax relief for residents.
According to the district, the median value home of $370,000 with no change in value from 2020 to 2021 would have a $54 decrease for the district’s portion of the tax levy.
Even with property values increasing, the school portion of property taxes are expected to remain relatively flat this year due to a rapid rise in the tax base with new residential and commercial development in the Lakeville area.
District 194 levied to the maximum amount allowed by law in September, which was less than the 2020 levy due to an enrollment deceleration.
The 2021 total proposed levy of $59.756 million is $183,954 less than what the district levied in 2020.
Levy amounts had been on the rise since 2017 in District 194, fueled by enrollment increases. The levy in 2017 was about $43 million.
At the end of the 2019-20 school year, the district’s enrollment was 11,075. It was 11,436 as of an Oct. 13 report. The projected 2020 enrollment was 11,670.
Much of the district’s funding and formula for setting the annual tax levy are based on average daily membership (ADM) enrollment units.
Minnesota’s per ADM formula is $6,567. If the district were to have enrolled 240 more students this year, it would have received an additional $1.57 million in per pupil funding.
Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren said the district is going to see its enrollment bounce back next year.
The district didn’t meet enrollment projections due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading families to not enroll kindergarten-eligible students, deciding to home-school or enrolling elsewhere.
District 194 offered a hybrid learning model to start this year with students attending classes two days a week with three days a week of distance learning. It also offered a full online school with Link12. The district moved all grades this month from the hybrid model to all distance learning.
Holmgren said previously the district is not cutting programs or positions as a result of the revenue loss. The district will spend down some of its general fund balance, which is at about 11.5 percent (about $16 million) of annual general fund expenditures. The board has a policy to retain at least 5 percent in its fund balance.
The enrollment deceleration comes at a time when the district recently completed an addition Lake Marion Elementary School and is starting work on additions to Christina Huddleston, JFK and Eastview elementary schools.
Those additions are being funded by lease levy, which will increase from $1.185 million to $1.777 million in 2021. Lease levy can be used by school districts to build additions of less than 20 percent of the original structure.
The three additions would create space for 364 students.
The 2019-20 school year the district had 250 unaccommodated students based on its current classroom capacity at the elementary levels.
That deficit was projected to grow to 325 students by 2021-22, despite the additional Lake Marion Elementary and changing Impact Academy from a whole-school program to an option at Orchard Lake, allowing for more enrollment at the school.
More information about the budget is at isd194.org.
