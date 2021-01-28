Voters would be asked to approve authority to build ninth elementary school
The Lakeville Area School Board approved on Tuesday a resolution to set a special election this spring in an effort to gain authority from voters to issue $43 million in bonds to fund the purchase of land and construct the district’s ninth elementary school.
The School Board heard another presentation about long-term facilities during its Jan. 19 work session and had a lengthy discussion on a possible referendum, according to Board Chair Judy Keliher.
Board members decided to initiate the process Tuesday in an effort to have the required “review and comment” completed by the Minnesota Department of Education in time for what is projected to be a May 11 election.
The district projected that MDE would have its review done by March 26. It is possible that MDE could reject the district’s request to hold a referendum, but unlikely considering the district is projected to grow by 2% annually for the next several years.
“We have been discussing this for quite some time,” said Board Member Lynn Gorski. “We have pushed it off, but what I am hearing from staff is if we push it off any longer, we are going to be in dire straits. We are going to have to have temporary solutions. … What I am hearing from staff is this is what we absolutely have to do.”
In the past two years, the district has completed and is at work on five different elementary school additions.
Those have helped accommodate current student enrollment, but the district is projecting to have 1,000 more students by 2025 and 2,500 more students by 2030.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the enrollment gain this year, but enrollment is expected to rebound in fall 2021 as vaccine distribution ramps up.
Superintendent Michael Baumann pointed out that one sector of the economy that hasn’t let up in the district are new housing starts, which leads to more students in the district. The city of Lakeville has continued to be one the Twin Cities’ fastest growing areas in terms of new home construction during the past year.
The district is projecting costs to build a ninth elementary school and purchase land at $43.975 million. Of that, $4 million is the projected land cost. The district has not determined a location for the school.
The estimated tax impact of a $43.975 million bond on a $350,000 home in the district would be $43 annually over the 20-year life of the bonds.
The amount would change over time due to many factors, including changes in property values and as the district’s tax base grows, which it is expected to with additional residential and commercial development.
There was some concern expressed by board members about the current economic climate due to the pandemic.
Baumann said that the Lakeville economy continues to attract businesses and new housing starts, and the city’s unemployment rate is 3.2%, which is lower that the state’s 3.9%.
He said the food and beverage industry has been the hardest hit.
“I’m not at all discounting the economic situation across Lakeville,” he said.
“I think this is a prudent course of action,” he said, noting that the district is going to work hard to demonstrate that this is a need not a want.
The ninth elementary school is part of a new long-range facilities plan called Growing Together: Vision 2030.
It says that by the year 2030 the district will be home to nearly 14,000 students. Based on that growth, the district would need to construct two elementary schools, one middle school, one Area Learning Center, one early childhood center, one maintenance facility, one district office and complete either renovations to the existing high schools or add a third high school.
Total enrollment in 2030 is projected to include 6,000 elementary students, 3,500 middle school students and 4,600 high school students.
The first phase of the plan includes completing the ninth elementary school by fall 2024.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
