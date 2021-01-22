State law does not require recordings
The Lakeville Area School Board agreed during a Jan. 6 work session that its future work sessions won’t be recorded on video or audio.
State law does not require units of government to record work sessions, but it does require them to provide minutes of the meetings.
The district is required to record regular meetings of the board, which are held twice a month.
Work sessions are meetings that are open to public and structured as a conversation among board members and administrators about on a range of topics.
In making the suggestion to stop recording the meetings, Superintendent Michael Baumann said it would allow for a more candid discussion and more efficient meetings.
Several other local units of government do not have regular video or audio recordings of work sessions, including the cities of Rosemount, Farmington and Apple Valley.
An informal survey of 41 city councils and schools boards in Minnesota found that less than half offer either video or audio recordings of the meetings.
The city of Lakeville and Farmington Area School District make audio recordings of work sessions available upon request. During the pandemic, the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan and the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school districts have offered remote access to work sessions when they have been held virtually.
District 194 board members were in agreement with the suggestion to stop recording the meetings.
Work sessions often feature presentations on long-range topics, such as the recent consideration of future building projects in the growing district or budget discussions. The School Board is prohibited from making formal decisions at work sessions, but it can direct the administration to undertake actions that could lead to decision-making.
Board Member Terry Lind said prior to the work sessions being recorded “I was told that I wasn’t being transparent.”
Baumann said several times that the meetings are open to the public and minutes will be available.
“You should be able to be transparent but you should be able to get your work done,” Baumann said, adding later: “My concerns are how are we getting to the essence and nexus of the work.”
He said when they went to broadcasting, it changed the dynamic of everything.
Lind said that he was frustrated as work sessions were a show and you had to look good because you were on the camera.
“Sometimes you didn’t say what you really wanted to say,” Lind said.
Board Member Lynn Gorski said: “When it’s videotaped it just puts a different level to it and people aren’t willing to, I think, ask some questions because they are afraid of asking questions that make it look like they are leaning one way or another.”
Baumann raised the idea that if the meetings become more efficient, the district could get into a cycle of having only one work session a month.
The board was slated to have two work sessions this week. One focused on high school program studies, school building long-range plan and a possible referendum, a Century Middle School pool update and policy reviews related to gifts and advertising. The second meeting was focused on equity with a presentation by facilitator Paula Forbes.
Officers elected
The board elected all new officers during its Jan. 6 meeting for 2021, except for Gorski, who continues to serve as clerk.
The other officers are Judy Keliher, board chair; Lind, vice chair, and Kathy Lewis, treasurer.
The primary duties for the offices include the board chair running all meetings and helping the administration assemble meeting agendas. The vice chair runs the meetings in the absence of the board chair. The clerk provides meeting minutes of work sessions and duties related to elections and finances. The treasurer provides signature board authorization for certain expenses and other financial operations.
Student members?
The School Board discussed the possibility of adding student representation to the board.
The student members would be non-voting additions, but could provide comments during agenda item discussions.
Students are and have been members of advisory councils for quite some time, according to district officials.
Board members and administrators said the representation could be organized in many different ways. They expressed an interesting making sure the experience is positive and meaningful for both the students and the district.
Open seat
Keliher said the board should discuss at a future work session how to fill the seat vacated by Zach Duckworth after he started serving the state Senate on Jan. 5 for his first term.
The board is required to set an election to fill the seat at the latest in November. It could choose to fill the seat temporarily with an appointment until an election can be held.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.