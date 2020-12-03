Appointment optional, election required by November 2021
Lakeville Area School District residents may have a better idea after the School Board’s Dec. 8 meeting how it plans to fill the vacancy created by Zach Duckworth’s election to the Minnesota Senate.
If the board wishes to fill the vacancy during an April 2021 special election, it would have to pass a resolution on Dec. 8 setting the candidate filing dates. This is the last scheduled regular meeting of the year.
That’s the information District 194 administration conveyed to the board during its Nov. 17 meeting, but nothing was decided, as some board members felt it was premature, considering that Duckworth had not submitted his resignation at that time.
Duckworth submitted his resignation letter during the Nov. 24 meeting, which was approved by the board with an effective date of Jan. 4.
Board Member Judy Keliher called discussing options before a resignation letter was submitted “putting the cart before the horse.”
Duckworth was elected to the Minnesota Senate after the Nov. 3 election. The first day of the 2021 legislative session is Jan. 5 when Duckworth would be sworn in. Elected officials can’t hold more than one public office at time.
Tony Massaros, director of administrative services, told the board that information provided was background and the decision is the board’s to make.
The board has some options for filling the position.
It could appoint a board member to fill Duckworth’s spot until an election could be held, but the board is not required to make an appointment.
If the board were to appoint a person to fill Duckworth’s spot, it could do so anytime prior to an election. Duckworth is not eligible to vote on his replacement, so it would be the decision of five members – Keliher, Lynn Gorski, Kathy Lewis, Terry Lind and Board Member-elect David Anderson, since it appears unlikely the board would fill it before Dec. 31 when Board Member Bob Erickson’s term expires.
One issue raised was about timing of an election and its cost. In 2021, the election expense would fall to the district, as there are no other government entities slated to hold an election in the calendar year.
The district could save money by holding a referendum and School Board election at the same time. The estimated cost for the district to hold an election is $65,000, according to Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren.
The board hasn’t decided whether or not to have a special election to potentially seek bonding authority to purchase land and build facilities. One possible date that’s been discussed is April, but Keliher said it could be in May or November.
Keliher said the board should have a facilities discussion before it talks about a candidate filing timeline.
If that’s the case, then the board is looking more at May or November.
An election to fill the vacancy must be completed at the latest during the Nov. 2, 2021, general election.
One other issue raised by the board when considering the timing of a bond election is the current state of the economy in the COVID-19 pandemic. A new round of executive orders curtailing or closing some businesses was announced in November.
District 194 schools and those throughout the south metro have also moved to all distance learning this month, putting more strain on families.
An appointment or election of a new member would further change the composition of the board that has experienced some thorny moments.
During the past year, the School Board has been deadlocked on some decisions, including its typically routine appointment of a treasurer. The board has also been split on its support on the size and timing for a bond referendum.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
