Anderson will join Keliher, Lind after first of the year
After the first of 2021, the Lakeville Area School Board will welcome one new board member and eventually a second after a replacement is selected to fill out the term of Zach Duckworth, who was elected to the Minnesota Senate after the Nov. 3 election.
During that election newcomer David Anderson was chosen to serve on the School Board, and Judy Keliher and Terry Lind were reelected.
The top three vote-getters in the election said they heard different issues and concerns while campaigning and found people were supporting them for a wide range of reasons.
Anderson said the biggest concern he heard while campaigning was that parents wanted to have their children back in the classroom.
“As a parent of a sophomore at (Lakeville North High School) I experienced those challenges firsthand,” Anderson said. “Today we’re all anxiously awaiting a reduction in virus caseload and vaccinations to safely return to normalcy with our education.”
He said people understood the hybrid flex plan as more information was released about heightened concerns of COVID-19 for teachers and staff, and covering classes with substitutes, especially with quarantining becoming more prevalent.
The district reported that from the start of school an average of 50 substitute openings went unfilled each week.
Anderson, who has served on several district committees including the Special Education Advisory Council, said he gained support through his “demonstrated strengths” including “consensus building and addressing tough issues (like inclusion) that transcend partisan and other transition lines.”
“I’m not afraid to reach out to a wide range of persons with divergent opinions when you need to work through issues to find effective districtwide solutions,” he said.
He said residents also expressed concerns regarding property taxes and the budgetary shortfall due to the pandemic.
The district will receive about $1.5 million less in state aid than it was projected to have due to a slowing of enrollment. The district has about 240 fewer students than it was projected to have for the 2020-21 school year.
Anderson said effects of the governor’s executive order and unfunded mandates have led the district to draw down its general fund balance closer to its 5% minimum set forth in policy.
“My corporate budgetary experience can play a significant role in ensuring fiscal accountability dealing with these challenges,” he said.
He said several parents also inquired about the status of the voter-approved school buildings security plan, which he said he will monitor.
One of his priorities will be to support the implementation of the recently approved district’s information technology plan to make technology available in classrooms for instructional purposes, allowing teachers to enhance the continuity of instruction.
Lind
Lind said he heard similar concerns from voters, including about education in the pandemic, managing district finances and dealing with long-range enrollment projections.
“The biggest challenge here is that conditions change daily, and the school district is required to follow detailed state’s guidelines,” said the former longtime District 194 elementary school principal. “While I feel that the district is doing the best that it can, more can be done.”
He said he supports expanding efforts to address the social and emotional learning.
“There is a growing need for efforts in this area, since the pandemic has added additional stress to students and families, and achievement is directly influenced by a student’s social/emotional well-being,” he said.
Lind said managing finances is always important but especially important during these times.
“I feel that we need to continue to emphasize transparency, community awareness/involvement, and look at ways to reduce expenditures while continuing to ensure that we have a healthy fund balance,” he said.
Lind said that long-term enrollment projections are on people’s minds, in light of the city of Lakeville issuing record number of housing permits despite the pandemic.
“I feel that we need to look at adding a new elementary school at some point,” he said. “This is a major step that should heavily involve the Lakeville community in the process with the district soliciting input in all areas.”
The School Board has discussed long-term facilities for about the past year. Enrollment projections have said that the district would need new buildings to accommodate students at both the elementary and middle school levels in the next 10 years.
Lind said his experience as a secondary teacher, elementary teacher and elementary principal for over 40 years in the district led to people feeling that he has a clear understanding of the community, parents, teachers, and students including their needs, challenges, and strengths.
“Community members have told me that this experience has had a positive impact on decisions that are made on the board level. Second, I think people supported me because they believed that, when decisions are made at the board level, I always look first at how the decision would affect our parents, teachers and, most importantly, our students’ well-being.”
Lind said his priorities include focusing on improving student success, increasing community involvement, and dealing with COVID-19 and its aftermath.
In an effort to raise student achievement, he said teachers should be empowered more to develop successful learning strategies “that would meet the needs in each of our building’s unique cultures, keeping equity in mind at all times.”
He said community involvement should be expanded to groups that historically have not had much ownership in schools.
Among those groups would be empty nesters, young adults and the retired community.
“I would like to see a task force formed that would look at ways this could be accomplished,” he said.
Such community involvement could help the district emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even if the pandemic ends within the next few months, it has affected everyone’s lives and could have lasting effects for years. I feel that we need to look at both how we can deliver instruction more effectively, and more importantly, how we can better meet the social and emotional needs of all of our students and staff. I would also like to see the district serve as a resource that can assist parents in coping with these same issues,” he said.
Keliher
Keliher said she would also like to focus on increasing community involvement, along with ensuring quality and equitable education and accountability throughout the district.
With regard to community engagement, Keliher said education is a collaborative effort among students, families, schools and the community.
“It is important to me to continue to seek student, parent and community participation in making significant district decisions through surveys, becoming members on advisory councils and participation in community and district forums,” she said.
She said all voices need to provide input so solutions and educational outcomes reflect the community.
Keliher said the results need to be sustainable and broad-based efforts to improve school systems.
She said she is committed to assisting students and graduates with internships and apprenticeships connected through mentoring programs and networking.
Keliher said she will continue to prioritize funding to expand opportunities for students, address student-teacher ratios, create a positive climate in schools, and provide students with the skills, character traits and knowledge needed for success after graduation.
“We need a system that supports a high-quality, equitable learning environment that addresses the individual needs of every student as we prepare them for our global economy,” she said. “I am committed to partnering with businesses, the trades and higher education to open up educational opportunities for students that provide real-life experiences and develop workforce solutions.”
In addition to innovating in the classroom, Keliher said she will advocate for co-curricular activities, such as speech, DECA, faith groups, sports and fine arts.
“Co-curricular activities help develop well-rounded students beyond the classroom,” she said. “In addition, these activities keep our students participating in safe, healthy endeavors.”
Keliher said educational excellence requires ongoing evaluation and accountability.
“I am committed to being accountable to all aspects of our school community and stakeholders. I value the discussions that take place at the board table and throughout our community,” she said. “I feel it is important to hold others and myself accountable for our words and our actions.”
Keliher, a past small business owner and currently a regional sales director for a major national corporation, said her business experience is beneficial in her role on the School Board.
“Our community expects me to utilize my skills to achieve positive results for our district, and I expect the community to hold me accountable to these expectations,” she said.
The biggest concern she said she heard from voters was over the political endorsement of candidates for nonpartisan positions such as the Lakeville Area School Board.
“Board members need to be independent voices, not that of any political party,” she said. “Preparing students for the future workforce and success after graduation is created through working together. Advocating for education requires an open mind and a commitment to listen to all perspectives, representing the community at large. We have a district to be proud of and all voices need to provide input, so solutions and educational outcomes reflect our entire school community – not a particular party. All voices need to provide input, so solutions and educational outcomes reflect our entire school community. Every voice matters.”
