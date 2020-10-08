School Board discusses topic after Black Lives Matter sign ban
The Lakeville Area School Board reviewed a resolution to Recognize the Need for Racial and Social Justice in Education during its work session Tuesday night after the district heard two weeks ago from people concerned about the district’s interpretation of a policy that banned the display in school buildings of Black Lives Matter signs and other signs that address political issues.
In advance of the approval of the resolution, Baumann spent about a half hour outlining what work the district has done and will do to address equity and combat racism, saying that more work needs to be done.
“I’m not here to defend where we are, I’m here to articulate where we are going,” Baumann said. He started and ended his presentation with a quote from the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who said: “Fight for something you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
“That’s a tough thing in the polarized atmosphere we live in today,” Baumann said. “How do you get others to join you? That is what I’m trying to do.”
Baumann said the district will organize stakeholder listening sessions that would address race and equity and be professionally facilitated, possibly before the end of October.
He said the conversation should include student voices. Board members agreed and said there are students groups currently meeting in the district that could provide feedback.
Baumann said the district could also benefit from an equity audit by an independent body to help the district look forward and see where it is. He said an audit is overdue and should be pursued immediately.
Baumann also said the district needs to have professional development based on equity and race that includes the School Board, administration, school building leaders and all district staff.
He said there are strategies currently being made to address race and equity in the district.
Those strategies are centered on social-emotional learning, cultural competence, tailored instruction, cultural inclusivity, community bridges and student voices.
That work is being overseen by the District 194 Equity Services Department with contributions from the Multi-District Collaborative Council and the district’s Equity Steering Committee.
The 2020-23 Achievement and Integration Plan sets forth goals to track the district’s equity work in the areas of closing the achievement gap, the sense of belonging and connection felt by students of color and increasing the percentage of licensed staff of color.
He said the work needs to have a systemic focus so it is sustained in perpetuity.
Baumann said the district needs to eliminate the biases and the barriers to ensure access to an inclusive learning environment.
“We are struggling across society with equity and justice and we have been for years,” Baumann said.
He said the conversation needs to travel from the district level to the leader level to how students treat each other.
“I want our students to talk about race,” Baumann said. “We have to be talking about what is going along behaviorally from me to the newest student who walks in our doors.”
In response to the Black Lives Matter sign ban, he said teachers and students can support Black students by facilitating and having conversations about race, providing alternative displays affirming and supporting any and all students of color, discussing race in an educational process and participating in professional development.
He also said that students have their First Amendment rights to express themselves as long as it’s not disrupting the educational environment, which Baumann said will be a judgment call.
The resolution to Recognize the Need for Racial and Social Justice in Education will be forwarded to the Oct. 13 regular meeting of the School Board for formal approval.
It says that School Board “recognizes while its mission is to educate and foster an equitable education, provide opportunities, and support all students, it cannot ignore that student achievement disparities, systemic racism and social injustices exist. Lakeville Area Board of Education and Lakeville Area Schools unequivocally condemns racism, bigotry, hateful speech, and social injustices. The purpose of this resolution is to align with the values of being culturally responsive to the needs of our community by identifying, describing, and dismantling systemic racism and social injustices.”
The complete resolution can be found at a link from this story at SunThisweek.com.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
