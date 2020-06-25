Preliminary budget provides snapshot for next fiscal year
The Lakeville Area School District’s preliminary budget for 2020-21 is projecting an estimated $1,395,605 of expenses in excess of revenues at this time.
A presentation to the School Board on June 9 provided a snapshot of administration’s best budget assumptions in these uncertain times when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Minnesota schools in mid-March through the end of the academic year, and the district still doesn’t know if the state will allow schools to open this fall.
The district is reviewing ways to close the budget gap as there are several moving parts to it, including a possible infusion of grant funds due to COVID-19 and action by the state Legislature.
The district is in the process of applying for a Federal Emergency Management Administration grant, and it has received $592,125 from the federal CARES Act.
The district is assuming expense increases based on salaries for current contracts, a 4.5 percent increase in health insurance costs, a 2 percent for items rolled over from adopted FY 20 budget and 1.9 percent increase in transportation contract.
The district is also assuming a 2 percent per pupil funding formula increase, a 1.85 percent increase in the operating levy, a 1.67 percent increase in enrollment to 11,415 students and a 4 percent increase in Special Education funding.
The district has cited in the past that state funding has not kept up with inflation.
Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren said 90 percent of the district’s revenue is based on enrollment.
The biggest change in the budget from FY 2020 to FY 2021 will be bringing on 25 additional middle school teachers, four elementary school counselors and other staff, which will be offset by the successful passage of a $4.9 million annual operating levy in 2019.
Even with the current gap between expenses and revenues, the district is 1.5 percent above its target for its unassigned general fund balance.
The district has a goal to keep the percentage above 5 percent in order to cover unforeseen circumstances, such as a delay in state payments, which occurred in 2010.
The budget picture will come into focus over the summer and in September when state and county tax information is released. At that time, the district would be able to estimate the tax impact on property owners payable in 2021.
Board members asked if any shortfall of bond referendum funds for the construction of a pool at Century Middle School is represented in the FY 2021 budget.
Holmgren and Superintendent Michael Baumann replied that its was not since all options regarding the pool have not be explored and approved by the board.
As for FY 2020, budget losses of $594,675 were experienced in Community Education and Food Service due largely to COVID-19 canceling revenue-generating classes and requiring the district to provide child care and meals while schools were shuttered.
To put that into perspective, the entire FY 2020 general fund budget is projected to have $558,021 of expenditures in excess of revenues.
For FY 2021, the district is only projecting a $370,828 deficit for Food Service, as Community Education is expected to rebound.
“Planning for the 2020-21 preliminary budget was very challenging given the constantly changing current environment and the uncertainty of the future environment,” Steve Porter, Director of Community Education, said in a memo to the School Board. “Although programming for summer 2020 will occur, it will be negatively impacted.”
He said school year 2020-21 programming will largely occur as planned, however there will be greater expense for personnel and operations relating to the pandemic.
In many cases fees and tuition rates will need to be raised to help offset additional costs, and reductions in other expenses will need to be made to help offset additional costs, Porter wrote.
These changes are projected put the Community Education fund with $160,350 of revenues in excess of expenses.
