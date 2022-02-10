It is running out of space to accommodate new students
With new homes being built in the Lakeville Area School District at a rapid clip, the district has capped the number of non-resident students it will accept through open enrollment for the 2022-23 school year.
The kindergarten open enrollment cap was reduced from 4% to 1% of next year’s kindergarten class.
For all other grades, the non-resident student count will be capped to 5% of a grade-level’s enrollment. That has been adjusted down from the 8% this year in ninth through 12th grades. Open enrollment was closed in the middle schools due to capacity limits being reached for 2021-22.
The district said it will close open enrollment (with the exception of siblings of students already enrolled in the district and the children of district employees) when the percentages are reached.
It said it needs to cap the enrollment in an effort to ensure adequate space for District 194 resident students in the coming years.
District 194 has been undertaking several building projects in an effort to respond the new housing starts, which make it one of the fastest growing areas in the metro.
Additions have been built at Lake Marion, JFK, Christina Huddleston, Eastview elementary schools in recent years. Planning is underway to construct a new elementary school in the northeast portion of the district. The long range plan is to build a new middle school and additional space for the high school level.
The district is in the midst of the open enrollment process, as the application deadline was Jan. 15, for 2022-23. District 194 will inform families of their application status by Feb. 18.
The district says that large middle school class sizes are moving into the high schools making capacity a concern, and limiting open enrollments in grades nine through 12 will help the district better control those class sizes.
The enrollment caps are not permanent. The district said it can opt to take more students than the minimums if space allows.
The caps are reviewed annually and can be adjusted as enrollment projections change. If all of the current non-resident students enrolled in District 194 remain in the district, no new non-resident students will be accepted for 2022-23, except for the 1% in kindergarten and one or two students in second grade.
State law requires District 194 to give priority for any additional new openings to nonresident students from its integration partner district, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage, which has been dealing with declining enrollment for several years. District 191 also closed two elementary schools and a middle school in 2020.
According to enrollment figures presented at the Jan. 25 School Board meeting, the highest percentage of open enrollment is in 11th grade with 10% of the class living outside District 194. Excluding 12th, all other grades are between 4.76% (second grade) and 7.02% (ninth grade), with most in the 6% range.
A total of 723 students are non-residents open enrolling from other districts. That represents 6.43% of the total enrollment of 11,325 for 2021-22.
At the end of the 2019-20 school year, the district’s enrollment was 11,075. It was 11,290 for 2020-21, according to the district.
The district said new non-resident kindergarten students generally stay within District 194 to graduation.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
