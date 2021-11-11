COVID-19 new case rate per 10,000 increases to 66.4 in the past week
All students, staff and visitors to Lakeville Area School District buildings were required to wear masks starting today after the Dakota County COVID-19 new case rate went over 50 per 10,000 residents over the last 14 days. The requirement will be in place, regardless of a person’s vaccination status, for a minimum of two weeks, through at least Nov. 21, the district said.
The district reported on Friday that the new Dakota County case rate per 10,000 residents was 66.4 cases, which was the first time the rate had exceeded 50 since the start of the school year. The rate was 19.9 points higher than last week, the district said. There were 1,109 new cases reported from Nov. 1-5, 897 from Oct. 26-29, and 724 from Oct. 19-22.
According to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, which was created prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year, if the Dakota County case rate exceeds 50, all students, staff and visitors would be required to wear masks.
With the rate between 30 and 50 since September, students, staff and visitors to pre-kindergarten through eighth grade buildings were required to wear masks, and mask-wearing was highly recommended for those in the high school buildings.
One of the reasons for the different rules for high school buildings was that all of those 12 and older have been eligible for COVID-19 vaccines since the start of the school year. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted emergency use authorization for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11.
District 194 reported there have been 147 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the past two weeks.
Masking rules have been a source of controversy in District 194, Minnesota and across the nation.
The School Board has received feedback in opposition to the masking rules, including during the Nov. 9 meeting, from many parents and students. Those opposed to masking say wearing masks is hazardous for some who have difficulty breathing, inhibits communication among students and teachers, and is negatively affecting mental health, among other arguments.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says experimental and epidemiological data support community masking to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The CDC says that mask use has been found to be safe and is not associated with clinically significant impacts on respiration or gas exchange.
Dakota County reported 16 deaths related to COVID-19 Nov. 2-5. Death totals from the previous four weeks were 8, 3, 7 and 4.
In the past two weeks, Dakota County reported 90 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 related illness.
Dakota County has an estimated population of 429,021.
