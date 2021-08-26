It will be based on new COVID-19 case rates in Dakota County
The Lakeville Area School District has set some parameters for implementing a mask mandate if new cases of COVID-19 increase in Dakota County.
Superintendent Michael Baumann told the School Board on Tuesday that if the 14-day average new COVID-19 case rate increases above 30 per 10,000 county residents, District 194 will require students and staff from early childhood to grade eight to wear face coverings in all district buildings, while having them strongly recommended for grades nine through 12.
The case rate was 24.39 in Dakota County as of Aug. 14 when the latest data was available. The case rate as of the Aug. 7 report was 19.13 and 8.4 for the period ending July 31.
During the Safe Return to Learning Plan Update two weeks ago, Baumann said the district was strongly recommending but not requiring people to wear face coverings inside all its buildings as it prepared for the start of the 2021-22 school year with full in-person learning on Sept. 8.
The added guidance says that if the Dakota County new case rate exceeds 50 per 10,000 residents, students and staff in all grades will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
The district won’t require those age 12 and over who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations to get them prior to the start of school, but is encouraging it.
Though masks are currently optional inside district buildings, one exception is that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control mandates masks when riding a school bus or any public transportation.
During the meeting, the School Board granted the Baumann the authority, in consultation with the district’s Incident Command Team, to make decisions to implement masking requirement in the district’s 2021-22 Health and Safety Measures without having to convene the School Board.
Baumann said the district is prioritizing strategies to keep students in school and in the classroom learning with their teacher, mitigate transmission, consider the whole child and their learning, and be responsive to change with COVID-19 virus transmission locally and vaccinations across the county.
School operations related to COVID-19 that are in place include mandatory reporting of student or staff illnesses, staying at home when sick, quarantining for those testing positive for COVID-19, reporting if there is a COVID-19 case in one’s household, and district reporting of positive cases to the Minnesota Department of Health and alerting families and staff by email.
The district said it will promote social distancing to the fullest extent practicable during school, activities, athletics and other events. There is no capacity or physical distancing requirement in school buildings or on transportation.
One of the changes in the guidance is that students and staff determined to be in close contact to a positive case will not be required to quarantine. The district recommends families monitor students for symptoms and test after exposure to a positive case.
The district said it will continue providing a 1-to-1 personal learning device for every student to minimize sharing materials and to provide for flexible learning. The devices were essential for distance learning that all grades in Lakeville Schools did at one point during the 2020-21 school year.
Last school year, public schools across the state followed the indoor mask mandate from the Minnesota Department of Public Health and the Department of Education and a learning model plan based on the number of new cases per 10,000 residents in a district’s home county or counties. If that new case number went above 50 over the past 14 days, the district was ordered to move to distance learning.
Currently, there is no statewide mask mandate and no MDH or MDE learning model mandates based on new cases in a county.
The district was required to submit its Safe Return to Learning Plan in order to be eligible for American Rescue Plan funding.
