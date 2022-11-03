Inflation raises construction costs, Moody’s downgrades rating
The Lakeville Area School Board approved during its Oct. 25 meeting the sale of $3.135 million of bonds that will fund over budget amounts for the construction of a ninth elementary school and security improvements in the district, according to the district.
The amounts are within the construction contingency amount for both projects, which were part of voter-approved bond referendums in 2021 and 2019, respectively.
“We are seeing tremendous inflation pressure on both of these projects, so the district sold new bonds using the unused authority to cover the over budget amounts in the two projects,” said Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren.
The elementary school project will receive $2.2 million in bond funds. The security project will receive $935,000.
Holmgren said the security project’s contingency fund has been used, while the elementary school project has not depleted its contingency, but the district expects to use most of it before the building opens.
The district had unused bonding authority from both referendums, and the new bonds are covering increased construction costs due to inflation, according to the district.
The new bonds were issued at an interest rate of 3.5%, which is higher than the rate for the original issue of bonds for the security and elementary school projects. The district will pay $670,970 in interest for the bonds, which are expected to be paid off in less than five years.
Northland Securities of Minnesota won the bid on the bonds.
The increased rate is due to short life of the bonds and Moody’s Investors Service downgrading of the district’s bond rating from Aa2 to Aa3.
In June 2021, the district issued $41.775 million in bonds for the new elementary school, with a true interest cost of 1.9%. The district reported at the time, it was estimating the interest rate would be 2.5%. Over the 20-year life of those bonds, the district said it would save $4.5 million than its previous estimate.
Shelby McQuay of Ehlers, the district’s financial consultant, said the downgrading of the bond rating was due to the district’s five years of deficit spending.
She also said the district’s unassisgned general fund balance being below the district’s policy of 5% of annual expenditures was also a factor. The rating was buffered by the district’s projected enrollment increases, which are expected to rise by 1,500 students in the next five years.
“They are really looking for a balanced budget in the near future,” McQuay said in response to a question about how to improve the rating.
Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said he was surprised the district hadn’t been downgraded before this.
The district would need a couple of years of budget improvement in order to raise the rating.
Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the district’s issuer rating and outstanding general obligation unlimited tax rating to Aa3 from Aa2 and downgraded the district’s Certificates of Participation to A1 from Aa3.
“The outlook has been revised to negative,” Moody’s said. “The issuer rating reflects the district’s ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Following the sale, the district will have about $188.5 million in GOULT debt outstanding.”
