Lakeville high school students, along with District 194 teachers and staff, shared their perspectives about graduating amid the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled in-person classes and many events for the past three months for the class of 2020.
The students at Lakeville North, Lakeville South and the Area Learning Center watched their commencement ceremonies unfold on television and computer screens throughout the district on Saturday night.
Student and staff speakers highlighted the themes of resilience, selflessness and grit during the ceremonies that were broadcast on local cable channels and online.
Superintendent Michael Baumann said the students should have been able to share hugs in the halls on their last day of school and watch a sea of graduation caps tossed to the sky on this night.
“I know how hard this has been for all of you,” he said.
Baumann said they have learned to adapt and be creative with their learning, giving them life skills to draw upon in the next stage of life.
He said they have shown resilience to overcome and selflessness in putting the needs of others first.
“We can’t wait to see what you do next,” he said.
Lakeville Area School Board Chairman Zach Duckworth told the graduates that they were not the lost class due to the pandemic, but the inspirational class of a new decade.
“You have done it with grace and determination,” he said.
By helping those in need by making masks and face shields to protect health care workers, checking in with neighbors and finding alternative ways to celebrate, Duckworth said the students have “showed the world what it means to be together even when we are apart.”
Lakeville South student speaker Mark Mosser said the students had wave after wave of disappointment, but the biggest disappointment was not being able to say goodbye to his teachers and his classmates.
“Everyone faces adversity in their life, but what makes a difference is how they chose to respond to it,” Mosser said. “Our refusal to let the events of this year keep us down and separate us are part of what defines us.
“If this pandemic has done anything is it has shown the world not only the tenacity and the grit that are at the heart of our generation but also how important the personal connections that bind us together are.
“Those qualities give me confidence that we will overcome any challenges that dare present themselves to us now or into the future.”
Lakeville North student speaker Nicole Cummings said she felt anger, disappointment and grief. The last of which she said she wrestled with.
“We looked forward to these things until we couldn’t have them,” Cummings said.
“Graduation is so much more than about the end,” she said. “It’s about the memories we made and the laughs we shared.”
She said the class showed strength and perseverance and learning flexibility and understanding in giving up what they wanted for the benefit of others.
“We are stronger, wiser and braver than ever before,” she said. “We can use this viewpoint to change the world. The world is in desperate need of leadership.”
The next greatest generation will start with the class of 2020, Lakeville North High School Principal Kim Budde said.
Budde drew a comparison with current students navigating the COVID-19 pandemic with those who emerged after the 1918 influenza pandemic.
Dubbed the Greatest Generation, those who were born in the early 1900s endured the Great Depression and many of them fought in World War II.
The script for this next group of young people has yet to written, as Budde told the graduates that they have been chosen to be the next greatest generation.
She said she’s been impressed that they are thoughtful, intuitive, talented and committed to making the world a better place.
Budde said they will go on to solve global issues and invest in the future all the while loving their neighbors.
