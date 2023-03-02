Survey finds fewer backers of bond referendum question
There is strong support for the Lakeville Area School District’s operating levy renewal this fall, along with a 58-40% split for a new operating levy, according to a January telephone survey of District 194 residents.
The district’s survey consultant Morris Leatherman said the 625 respondents gave 86% support to the $3.4 million operating levy renewal that expires this fall. The levy was approved 10 years ago and needs voter approval to continue for another 10 years.
In recent meetings, the School Board has discussed raising approximately $1.3 million through a new operating levy that would fund administrative and other support staff at Highview Elementary School, which is under construction and slated for a fall 2024 opening.
In the survey, a $539 per pupil unit new operating levy was supported by 62% and opposed by 36%. There are more than 11,000 students in the district, so this survey scenario would generate about five times more than $1.3 million.
Morris Leatherman also asked residents if they would support a $371 million bond referendum. More respondents indicated they would vote “no” (52%) on that amount.
Among the reasons people said they would vote “no” were that their taxes are already too high, they have no children in the district, and the cost is too high.
The survey has a statistical variation of plus or minus 4%.
In asking about any school tax increase, equal percentages of respondents (26%) were either “against all” or “for all,” while 47% were persuadable.
Consultant Peter Leatherman said having such a large percentage of persuadable respondents was a positive sign.
Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed said they would support a $7 per month increase in their taxes or higher for a new operating levy, while 26% said they wanted no tax increase.
When asked about support for a bond referendum, 46% of those surveyed would support a $12 per month increase or more, while 41% oppose any increases.
The survey found that District 194 was viewed favorably by residents in the categories of financial management, administration, teachers, and educational outcomes.
The challenge, according to Leatherman, is that there is a hostile tax climate, mostly due to sharp increases in residential property valuations in the past year. Those increases averaged nearly 20% in the city of Lakeville.
Leatherman said the animus about taxes is less directed at school districts than it is at city and county governments.
He said the financial situation in individual homes, and the Legislature’s approach to education funding this session will have an impact on future levy and bond votes.
“People are concerned about next month’s mortgage payment, they are not concerned about district’s facility needs,” he said.
He said it’s important for the district to lay out the story of its student and facility needs now and into the future.
“It’s important to tell the whole story and the plan,” he said.
Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said it’s a positive to have a new elementary school under construction, but it creates the perception that facility needs are taken care of.
The district has reported that middle school student population growth will demand new facilities in the future.
With birth rates and new housing starts expected to rise at rapid clips, the greatest facility capacity concern is at the middle school level, as enrollment is projected to be over capacity by 2027-28 taking into account both factors.
There is a lesser degree of capacity concern at the high school level, where enrollment is projected to exceed capacity by 2032-33.
“People are going to support have to haves not nice to haves,” Leatherman said.
District 194 has successfully passed recent bond and levy questions.
The 2021, the $43.97 million bond referendum to fund construction of Highview Elementary School was approved 53-47%. It included a $48 per year increase for the median valued home of $400,000.
The 2019, the $4.27 million 10-year annual operating levy and $42.9 million bond referendum were approved. The respective questions asked for an additional $200 and $28 per year on a median valued home.
Of the people who responded to the survey, 55% described themselves and empty nesters.
When asked for their reasons for not supporting a levy or bond in the scenarios, having no children in the district was the second most frequent response.
In the more than 100-year history of a public school district in Lakeville, bond and operating levy requests have been approved on dozens of occasions to support the education of students past and present. The use of operating levies started in the early 1970s when the Legislature approved it as a school funding mechanism.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
