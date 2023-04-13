Alternative Learning Center building to be sold, program to move to Kenwood Trail Middle School 

The Lakeville Area School Board finalized its list of fiscal year 2024 budget cuts on Tuesday, agreeing to sell the current Alternative Learning Center building in downtown Lakeville and move the program to a new space at Kenwood Trail Middle School, and alter the middle school schedule in order to reduce teaching staff by three full-time equivalent positions. 

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

