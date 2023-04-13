Alternative Learning Center building to be sold, program to move to Kenwood Trail Middle School
The Lakeville Area School Board finalized its list of fiscal year 2024 budget cuts on Tuesday, agreeing to sell the current Alternative Learning Center building in downtown Lakeville and move the program to a new space at Kenwood Trail Middle School, and alter the middle school schedule in order to reduce teaching staff by three full-time equivalent positions.
Both of the decisions did not come easy, as the board took votes on the final two proposed reductions multiple times in previous meetings.
It also took two votes Tuesday night to approve the ALC building sale and move. The second vote came after the School Board discussed other possible cuts, which included eliminating middle school activities and increasing elementary school class sizes by two students in each grade.
The goal was to reach $7 million in budget adjustments for fiscal year 2024 in an effort to have a balanced budget.
Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said the total reductions are $150,000-$175,000 short, but he felt confident that cost-cutting measures already implemented districtwide could make up that difference by the end of the school year.
The board was not unanimous in its decision on the final two items.
Board members David Anderson and Brian Thompson voted against the ALC changes, and Board Member Judy Keliher voted against the middle school schedule change.
Anderson and Thompson have voiced at previous meetings, along with other board members, that they were concerned about providing a suitable place for the high school ALC program for students who have opted for it rather than attend Lakeville North or South. Board members hesitated embracing the plan due to their view of it as a temporary fix.
Administration and the ALC director have endorsed the plan, saying that it provides more space than the current building, an improved access to food service, along with access to outdoor fields and the gymnasium. The current ALC building has no field or gym space and is surrounding by commercial uses and the Lakeville Area Arts Center to the south.
The current ALC building also has millions of dollars in deferred maintenance projects, according to Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren.
In responding to concerns about having a high school program at the middle school, administrators have said that a separate entrance along with different starting and ending times would keep the ALC independent from Kenwood Trail programs. They said the building would be designed to keep high school and middle school students from interacting.
The plan was altered in the final version presented Tuesday night. Due to feedback from Kenwood Trail physical education staff, a seventh classroom for the ALC was removed. The space will be retained for use by the middle school for a locker room area.
Van Zyl said the ALC will still have more space than its projected needs and the removal of the classroom wasn’t a big loss.
He reported that discussions about the sale of the ALC to the city of Lakeville have been productive. Van Zyl indicated that the city is flexible on the end date of occupancy for the ALC, noting that construction timelines could put the move to Kenwood Trail around the MEA weekend in October.
The district said that the estimated market value of the ALC building is over $1 million.
Proceeds from the sale would fund ALC renovations at Kenwood Trail.
It is anticipated that $450,000 would remain after renovations to reallocate toward curriculum purchases to the capital fund.
Other cost savings of the move would be in annual utilities, maintenance, and custodial costs of $117,000.
Changing the middle school schedule is projected save the district $240,000. This would be done by reducing three teaching positions by combining language arts and communications classes and creating an exploration wheel of classes in areas such as STEM and Spanish language.
Keliher voted against the change, expressing that she preferred an alternate version of the schedule that would generate $480,000 in savings by reducing six teaching positions.
The vote on the middle school schedule came before the first failed vote on the ALC sale and move when it appeared more savings could have been needed to reach the $7 million goal.
At the end of the meeting, Van Zyl said he knows how difficult this is for the School Board, administration and staff.
“None of the decisions are taken lightly,” he said.
He said he appreciated the time and effort the board, staff and community put into the process, adding, “We are all on the same page. We are trying to do what is best for kids.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
