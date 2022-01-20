Schools are prioritizing in-person learning
The Lakeville Area School District will not be closing pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade classrooms if there are four or more confirmed active cases of COVID-19 under new guidelines adopted Monday.
Previous practice allowed the district to move from in-person to distance learning in the four or above COVID-19 case count was reached in primary school classrooms, as the change is prioritizing in-person learning for the success and well-being of each student, the district said.
The district said it will close classrooms only in extreme cases if there is significant transmission within a class or staffing shortages make it impossible for a class to continue in-person.
In other COVID-19 process changes, schools will no longer be sending individual notification emails for each individual close contact a child has had at school. Instead, schools will send one weekly email by grade detailing positive cases for that week.
“This will provide consolidated information that will be more meaningful to families,” the district said. “This will increase staff capacity to track positive cases and work with families in isolation or quarantine.”
The district will also no longer use influenza-like illness as a marker for increasing mitigation strategies.
“These decisions are based in part due to limited staff capacity and the ability to have students back in classrooms sooner under the shorter isolation and quarantine timelines,” the district said.
“Lakeville Area Schools is prioritizing in-person learning for its students and will do everything it can to avoid going to distance learning,” the district said. “We know having students in our schools, where they have access to meals, safe and caring adults and can interact with their peers, is best for their learning and mental health.”
The number of reported cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise recently, due to the more contagious omicron variant being spread throughout the local area, state and nation.
The district reported that as of Jan. 13, the 14-day case rate in pre-kindergarten through grade 5 was 469, middle schools 209 and high schools 243.
The 14-day new case rate in Dakota County per 10,000 residents was also on the rise to 212.8 as of Jan. 13. The district has been using a decision-making matrix since the beginning of the school year to determine if it would require masks in schools. If the Dakota County rate was over 50, District 194 would require masks in all of its buildings. The district did not set a benchmark based on Dakota County cases for moving to distance learning.
Since Jan. 1, 2022, Dakota County has reported that 188 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and that 27 people have died with COVID-19 through Jan. 15. These totals compare with the two previous 15-day periods in December 2021, which recorded 35 deaths and 208 people hospitalized (Dec. 1-15) and 41 deaths and 163 people hospitalized (Dec. 16-31).
The district urged families to keep children home when sick.
They also said that COVID-19 testing is free at community testing sites, through at-home test kits, or at clinics and hospitals.
The district has a testing site for students and staff at the District Maintenance Building on Kenrick Avenue by appointment through a school or district nurse.
The district said that families can consider its online school, Link12 Lakeville, but some middle school grade levels are full and high school courses are full for the rest of the year.
