Inflation, staffing costs contribute to deficits

After the Lakeville Area School District’s unassigned fund balance dropped below the recommended 5% of district expenditures at the end of fiscal year 2022 due to what the district says were inflationary pressures, along with increased costs for busing, utilities, and substitutes, it is taking steps to reduce expenses and will start assembling a 2023-24 budget that is projected to include $7 million in cuts.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

