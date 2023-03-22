Some cuts accepted, others deferred
The Lakeville Area School Board gave further consideration on Tuesday, March 21, to $7 million in proposed budget cuts for fiscal year 2024, as administrators and board members assessed the difficult nature of the proposals.
The board agreed to more than $3 million in cuts as it reviewed only district office and districtwide cuts during the more than four and a half hour meeting.
There were other district office and districtwide cuts about which the board said it needed more information or discussion.
Among the items the board approved for reductions were:
Adjusting Link12 Lakeville online staffing, removing the use of permanent substitutes, adjusting high school staff to match student class sizes, and district office reductions in the following departments: Facilities, Plant Planning/Business, Technology/Student Information, Human Resources, Communications and Public Relations, Superintendent’s Office, and Board of Education.
As part of the reductions in the Board of Education budget, board members decided to defer receiving salaries for the 2024 budget. The district will also be able to reallocate some staff development funds to boost the 2024 budget.
The board also agreed to make districtwide reductions to balance the Title 1 program, eliminate the walker zone fee-to-ride service, set a lower starting salary limit for new hires, eliminate the use of unauthorized appliances, eliminate 0.5 FTE at Crystal Lake Education Center, close the schools for two to three weeks during the summer, and combine some Alternative Learning Center and Link12 staff.
Among the items board members said needed additional information and discussion were reductions in the Student Services Department and Teaching and Learning Department, Special Education restructuring, moving the Alternative Learning Center to Kenwood Trail Middle School, technology support consolidation, reduction of hours for school-based 260-day employees, establishing a facility user fee for the buildings, and adjusting the district’s cellphone reimbursement program.
The board also did not have enough time to address reductions at the individual school level proposed during a March 13 work session.
“Whenever you make reductions, it is a kick in the gut,” Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said during the Monday, March 13, work session when board members first reviewed the proposals. “Everything we do is for kids.”
Included in the March 13 list of proposed cuts were $5.41 million that would be districtwide and from the district office, which the board had time to review on Tuesday.
Board Member Brian Thompson estimated that what the board agreed upon Tuesday was over $3 million.
The board may review the other $2 million in districtwide and district office cuts at next week’s work session and give a second look to proposed reductions of $729,726 from elementary schools, $672,000 from middle schools and $216,000 from the high schools.
March 13 list
According to the district, 2.8 full-time equivalent tenured teaching staff would be placed on an unrequested leave of absence due to the March 13 list of reductions, while about 70 other FTEs would be affected in a district of about 1,300 staff members.
Among the proposed program changes are adjusting the middle school schedule to replace a language arts time with a “flex” period, closing and selling the current Alternative Learning Center building and moving the program to a new space, and eliminating Impact Academy at Orchard Lake Elementary School.
Staff members and parents concerned about the proposed cuts in these and other areas attended the past two work sessions. School Board members asked for more information about the reductions listed above during the March 13 meeting along with Link12 online school staffing and the effect a reduction of hours for office staff would have on those staff members’ benefits.
Due to language in the Education Minnesota-Lakeville teachers contract, Van Zyl said on March 13 information about the proposed budget cuts affecting teaching staff need to be communicated on or around March 15.
The district contacted EML leaders to make them aware of the areas proposed for reduction in advance of the March 13 meeting.
Board members saw the proposed cuts for the first time during that meeting, and most expressed they were not prepared to judge them without additional consideration and information.
Van Zyl said the list of reductions was developed after seeking feedback from teaching staff through a survey and individual conversations along with input from the district’s Finance Task Force. During task force meetings in the past several weeks, Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren gathered feedback from the group on “either-or” scenarios for budget cuts and incorporated that into the proposed list.
“The conversations are going to be emotional,” Van Zyl said on March 13, since many of the budget cuts are in staffing. Staff salaries and benefits account for about 90% of the district’s budget, which had $182 million in 2023 expenditures. The cuts amount to about 3.8% of those expenditures.
Van Zyl and Holmgren said the district tried to keep the cuts away from students, but everything in the district impacts a student in some way.
Board members were concerned about removing a language arts block from the sixth and seventh grades and replacing it with flex time. The move would eliminate 12 FTE, but six FTE would be added back to administer the flex time, which could be used by students for academic support or enrichment. The cost savings would be $480,000.
Van Zyl said the changes would allow the middle school to retain its “teaming” model.
Concerns were also raised both on March 13 and at Tuesday’s meeting about selling the ALC building and moving the program either to a larger space in Kenwood Trail Middle School or to Juniper Commons where the District Office is located.
More information was provided Tuesday about the plan, but board members said they wanted to hear more input from students and families.
Board members were concerned about having an appropriate space that made the ALC students feel valued. There were concerns about keeping the high school-age ALC students separate from the middle school students at Kenwood Trail, and district staff said that if the ALC was moved there, it could be accomplished through the design process and different school start times.
The move of the ALC is expected to save the district $479,466, which would be realized by reducing FTE by 3.7 through a combination of staff cuts of 1.2 FTE in art, physical education and English/language arts; an administrative retirement (one FTE); and 1.5 FTE by sharing staff with Link12.
Board members were concerned about eliminating Impact Academy, a school program within Orchard Lake Elementary School that aims to have a personalized learning approach.
The district said discontinuing the program would save two FTE at $160,000. The move would also allow the school to balance class sizes to better utilize classroom space, the district said.
Other concerns voiced by board members March 13 included wanting more information about the teacher survey and task force input, the lack of time for them to consider the cuts, and whether all other options had been explored.
Van Zyl said he understands it is frustrating trying to deal with $7 million in reductions.
He said the longer the process is dragged out leaves more people in limbo.
“I don’t think that’s in the best interest of the community and the staff,” he said on March 13.
“There’s not a whole lot else out there that is going to get you to $7 million,” Van Zyl said.
He said the district has to have a balanced budget for 2024 or it could go into statutory operating debt, which would lead to the state making the decisions on cuts.
The district must set its final budget by June 30.
The superintendent was asked if additional state funding could close the budget gap.
“I’m pessimistic that it is going to solve the problem here,” Van Zyl said. “It is not going to be a $7 million life preserver they are going to throw to us.”
Board Member Carly Anderson said it was a hard week based on the feedback after the district alerted EML about potential cuts to teaching staff.
Thompson said he wanted to clarify that no one has been let go and this is a proposal. He said the district contacted EML as a professional courtesy.
Additional cuts
Among the proposed District Office reductions included in the March 13 list are restructuring and reduction of staff in the Student Services Department for an anticipated savings of $594,911; Facilities, Plant, Planning and Business for $257,000; Teaching and Learning Department for $138,000; and other department staff totaling about $130,000.
“Your district office team is fairly bare bones for a district our size,” Van Zyl said.
He said it should not go unnoticed the work officials did to keep the cuts as far from the classroom as they did.
Following are some of the other adjustments discussed during the March 13 meeting.
The district would save $544,000 by cutting seven FTE in media, digital learning and technology support in media centers districtwide.
The district said the cuts would allow for either a digital learning specialist or a technology support staff member to be in a media center at all times.
School Board members asked questions about discontinuing of the use of 360 Communities staff for mental health support in the schools.
The district said it will be able save District 194 employees by cutting this contracted service and provide more stable services.
Some of the items that district staff did not include in the final list of proposed cuts were increasing elementary class size by one ($560,00) and eliminating middle school activities ($500,000).
Board members asked some questions about the effect of those items.
Van Zyl said district staff heard from teachers and the community that keeping class size small was a priority.
As for middle school activities, this would not include those supported by booster groups in football and basketball.
Thompson said the district should be looking to build its reserve, which would require additional cuts.
More information about the district’s budget and an audio recording of the work session are at isd194.org.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
