The Lakeville Area School Board agreed during its Monday, April 17, work session that it would discuss the possibility of reinstituting regular board meeting public comment time, along with other public engagement options at its board retreat in July.
Board Member Brian Thompson asked for the work session agenda item to discuss public comment, which, before it was discontinued in June 2022, allowed speakers who submitted a comment card prior to the meeting three minutes to address a topic.
Due to the high number of speakers who wanted to comment, the board had speakers’ names “drawn from a hat” and limited the total comment time to 30 minutes.
These rules were developed as public comment time became more tense, as speakers addressed topics such as pandemic-related school operations, curriculum, and racial issues.
Other than Thompson, board members expressed a need for further consideration in reimplementing public comment, citing several issues with how the public used it.
Among their concerns were that speakers often addressed topics that did not involve board action, they would use the forum for political campaign purposes, instances of misinformation spread and personal attacks, and that some commentors were not District 194 residents, among others.
Board members Judy Keliher, Terry Lind and David Anderson were on the board when it unanimously agreed to have Stakeholder Sessions replace public comment.
Keliher said the Stakeholder Sessions were implemented, in part, since the board had a desire to create a time when district residents could have a conversation about a topic that was not video recorded or livestreamed as public comment was.
The old public comment time allowed people to speak, but there was no dialogue as responses were delivered at the next meeting or through administration.
Keliher said public comment should be discussed in the context of the larger public engagement process. She said the board should consider the purpose, intent and value of each method of public engagement.
Among the other options floated were a quarterly community forum on a specific topic and a video-recording-free public comment prior to a regular meeting.
During the recent round of deliberations regarding ways to cut nearly $7 million from the fiscal year 2024 budget, board members said much public input was received via email and phone calls. They referred to email feedback often during their discussions, noting that it was valuable as they considered the options.
Keliher said the angst public comment caused outweighed the return on investment.
She said community members were individually addressing each other using the board’s video recorded and livestreamed forum, creating division in the community, especially during the 2021 election.
Lind noted that the district asked for law enforcement presence at the meetings because people were personally attacking each other.
“It was tragic,” Lind said.
He noted that many people were afraid to be on camera due to the environment.
Board Chair Kim Baker said the district’s Special Education Advisory Board didn’t want to have representatives going to public comment time because of the environment in the room.
Board Member Carly Anderson said she didn’t feel like the board meetings were a safe place during the months of tense public comment.
“It can happen again,” she said.
“I see the value of adding it back in, and I can see the detriments,” Carly Anderson said.
“I hear all of the negatives,” Thompson said.
He said the board works for the community and the public has a right to share their thoughts directly to the full board.
Thompson said there could be better controls put in place to avoid some of the negatives.
Prior to making the move in 2022, District 194 staff members researched how other districts were handling public comment. The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District has held listening sessions outside of its regular meetings for several years, and the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District started doing the same in 2021. School boards are not required by state statute to have a public comment time during their regular business meetings.
As for the Stakeholder Sessions, Carly Anderson said she would like a better summary of what was discussed since they are attended by at most three board members.
Board Member Bree Schindele said she enjoys the Stakeholder Sessions.
She said she didn’t think the board needs to implement public comment right now, but should be open to other public engagement opportunities.
Stakeholder Sessions are held from 6–6:45 p.m. prior to regular board meetings at the district office.
District residents, taxpayers, those with children in the district, and staff members can sign up for a five-minute slot and must register in advance online at isd194.org by noon Monday before a regular Tuesday meeting.
If there are no individuals registered by the deadline, the sessions are canceled.
