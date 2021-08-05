If approved, the ballot measure would be decided in 2021
The Lakeville Area School Board will decide during its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10, whether or not to place a question on Nov. 2, 2021, ballot for voters to decide if there will be a seventh seat added to the board.
Board members discussed the issue during its July 27 work session, and it was agreed that a ballot measure to add a seventh member would be placed as a recommended action Tuesday.
Board Member Terry Lind asked that the item be placed on the work session agenda, as over the past few months some residents have advocated for a seven-member board, including collecting signatures to petition for the vote.
The residents, Lind and Board Member Dave Anderson say a seven-member board would prevent tie votes, as happened several times in 2020 when the board was deadlocked on the treasurer’s appointment.
The ballot question if approved by the board would be voted on during the Nov. 2 election, which also features a race to replace a board seat vacated in January after former Board Member Zach Duckworth was elected to the state Senate in 2020.
Board Member Lynn Gorski said she preferred letting the democratic process decide and put the measure on the ballot.
Board members Judy Keliher and Kathy Lewis raised questions about timing, noting that if the measure were approved during the 2021 election, the board would move to seven members in the 2022 mid-term election when four board seats would be on the ballot.
Keliher and Lewis said that there are often fewer people interested in running as candidates in the off-year elections.
They noted that if the board waited to decide on proposing a ballot question after a sixth member is elected Nov. 2, the ballot measure would appear on the 2022 election, and if approved by voters board membership would move to seven in the 2024 presidential election when participation increases both in candidates and voters.
State law sets forth that school boards will have six members, and any district can decide to ask voters if they prefer to add a seventh member.
The ballot measure needs to be approved by a school board 74 days before the election. That means the District 194 board would need to approve the ballot measure at its Aug. 10 meeting since Aug. 19 is the 2021 deadline.
Lind did an informal survey of school board composition in Minnesota and found seven-member boards in the area include Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage, Prior Lake-Savage, Bloomington, Edina, Minnetonka, Northfield along with several other metro area and outstate schools like Duluth and Rochester.
Six-member boards in the metro include Anoka-Hennepin, Farmington, Osseo and Centennial, his survey found.
Anderson, an attorney, said appellate courts always have an odd number of judges to prevent tie votes.
“I think it is strange,” he said of having an even number.
Lewis and Lind said the issue of adding a seventh member has been discussed in previous years during their early times on the board.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
