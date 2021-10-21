She says the district is working to respond
Due to the high interest and range of concerns voiced in public comment at Lakeville Area School Board meetings, Chair Judy Keliher addressed questions about the board and district’s process of responding to the input during its Oct. 12 meeting.
She said the district is working to follow up with communication back to speakers at the meetings, along with those who send emails to the board, but the volume of input makes it challenging to respond to all.
Comments at recent meetings have been about topics such as the district’s masking policies, equity work, social studies curriculum and more. While some of the meetings have had tense moments, Keliher said people should be respectful when addressing the board or listening to one of the speakers.
Decorum at school board meetings has been an issue in districts across the state and nation, as parents have expressed concerns about masking policies, critical race theory and other issues. At some school board meetings in the U.S., people have yelled obscenities and thrown objects, and arrests have been made for aggravated battery and disorderly conduct. There have been numerous death threats against public officials in recent months, according to a September National Public Radio report.
Keliher said that public comment is an opportunity for district residents to address the board about topics of concern and not a time for debate.
She said some concerns may be addressed at the meeting if the topic is on the board’s agenda. Other concerns may be responded to by the board at a subsequent meeting if the topic is under the board’s purview or one that has been raised by many in the community.
Others will be referred to administration or school staff who can best address the concern, according to Keliher.
Superintendent Michael Baumann said there has been some critique over the past month about the board’s public comment, which allows for 30 minutes, a 3-minute per-speaker limit, and typically about 10 commentors whose names are drawn at random during the meeting.
“Our intent is to give people the maximum opportunity to address the board and to do so as fairly as possible,” Baumann said. “All criticism is fair in this environment we are in. The democratic process should be embraced and protected.”
Keliher said the School Board and the district are receiving hundreds of emails, with some people sending multiple emails in a day or a week.
“We appreciate every single email,” she said. “We read each and every single email.”
She said responding to each can be very challenging.
Keliher said the district’s website can offer response to some questions and concerns, noting that it contains information, such as updates on the COVID-19 situation and metrics.
She said in addressing recent concerns about the district’s current mask requirement for students up to grade 8 and strongly recommended for those in 9-12 grade: “The most important part is to have our students in school learning, in school with the teacher. That is what our focus has been and will be,” she said.
The current mask policy is based on the current 14-day new case rate per 10,000 residents in Dakota County, which was 49.7 as of Oct. 14. The district’s decision-making matrix for changing to “strongly recommended masking” for all grades is for 14-day new case rate between 0-29.99.
Keliher said when people express their opinions, the board accepts and hears that comment and input. She said that those comments are incorporated in the board’s decision making process.
“We respect that. We know there are lots of opinions, and that all goes into play when we make a decision,” she said.
Keliher said there have been some comments at meetings about School Board transparency and accountability.
She said that the board’s regular meeting and work sessions are open to the public along with records of those meetings.
Keliher said she’d also appreciate transparency during the public comment time, which is intended for district residents. She said if people from outside the district are speaking, they should provide that information.
Keliher encouraged people to read the district’s policies to gain an understanding of where a particular concern might be addressed.
She also encouraged people to serve on one of the district’s advisory councils and get involved in the district’s strategic planning process, which is currently underway.
She said the board cannot address comments about topics beyond its control, such as what happens on social media, political campaigns and complaints about youth sports groups not affiliated with the district.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
