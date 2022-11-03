Rise is needed to address enrollment gains
The Lakeville Area School Board approved an 14.77% increase in its preliminary payable 2023 tax levy during its Sept. 27 regular meeting.
Among the factors affecting the levy are projected and actual increases in student enrollment, inflationary changes in voter-approved operating levy, and an increase spending for facilities.
Much of the district’s funding and formula for setting the annual tax levy are based on average daily membership (ADM) enrollment units.
District 194 gained 237 students from 2020-21 to 2021-22 and are projected to increase by 268 for 2022-23.
The projected 2022-23 enrollment is 11,780.
Those counts have a direct effect on many of the revenue funds, including those for Referendum, Local Option Revenue and Equity.
Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said the district is not as healthy as it could be financially.
He said the increase in students leads to increased costs in programming.
Van Zyl said the levy increase brings the district’s budget a little closer to even.
The preliminary total payable 2023 levy is $71.69 million, compared to 2022’s $62.46 million.
The tax impact of the payable 2023 levy on residential properties will be provided in December when final approval of the levy is required. The preliminary levy can only be reduced between now and December. The district’s Truth in Taxation hearing will be Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the District Office.
Property values are on the rise in district by a projected 20%, according to valuations by the Dakota County Assessor’s Office, and so is the tax base with new residential and commercial development in the Lakeville area. The city of Lakeville reported last month that the tax rate is expected to drop to its lowest level (29.841%) since 2009.
While increased valuations and the tax levy increase push property taxes up, the increase in District 194’s taxable market value can reduce taxes.
The district continues to pay for recently completed additions at Lake Marion, Christina Huddleston, JFK and Eastview elementary schools.
Those additions are being funded by lease levy, which along with Long-Term Facilities Maintenance projects is budgeted to rise by $4.2 million in 2023.
The latter three additions create space for 364 students.
To match the enrollment gains at the different schools, the district approved a fiscal year 2023 budget in June that called for an increase of $8.2 million more in salaries and benefits to account for mostly new hires and pay increases approved as part of union contracts, according to Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren.
The fiscal year 2023 budget calls for spending down the unassigned fund balance. It is projected to be near the bottom the 5-13% range of budgeted 2023 expenditures of $179 million. Board policy sets forth the range for the district to have funds available for emergency purposes.
“You are at the floor,” Van Zyl said. “You don’t want to be at the floor.”
Administration and the School Board have had discussions about the next budget cycle and how to improve the district’s financial position.
More information about the budget is at isd194.org.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
