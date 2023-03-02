Expenses reduced by $1.5 million in 2023, additional reductions sought for 2024
Lakeville Area Schools administrators are working on several initiatives to stabilize finances in one of the fastest growing districts in the state.
Among them are spending down its unassigned fund balance by $5.9 million and removing $1.5 million in expenses from fiscal year 2023, planning for a current $3.4 million annual operating levy renewal this fall, and assembling a balanced fiscal year 2024 budget.
After FY 22 and 23 general fund expenditures exceeded revenues by $12 million in each year, the district has spent down its unassigned fund balance and it will reach zero this year, according to Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren.
The unassigned fund balance, the district’s “rainy day” fund, was $14.2 million in 2021 and $6.09 million in 2022.
The School Board will consider $7 million in adjustments for FY 24, which Holmgren provided some budget assumptions for during the board’s Feb. 21 work session.
Among the current assumptions are a 2% increase in the general education funding formula, a 2.5% increase in student population and an $800,000 increase in special education funding.
That and other factors would lead to approximately an additional $10 million in revenue.
Based on staffing projections, inflation and other factors, Holmgren said the district would have to make $7 million in cuts to keep expenses growing at only $10 million.
In response to the demographics and budget challenges, the district has convened two task forces to review and make recommendations for facilities and finances.
The task forces started meeting in January and are expected to wrap up their reviews by March.
Among the unknowns for the budget will be any variations to the general education formula. Legislative proposals are currently in the 3-5% range for increases each year in the next biennium. There are also legislative proposals to increase special education funding to reduce or eliminate the cross subsidy – the amount individual districts must fund that are federally required special education services.
Enrollment is also an unknown, but the district has been accurate in its projections in recent years, not including COVID-19 pandemic effects.
The district will also bid its transportation contract in the spring. In the FY23 budget a $1 million adjustment was needed mid-year to account for increased fuel and other related costs in transportation.
Teacher and staff retirements can also reduce expenses, as typically more senior and higher salaried staff members are replaced with less experienced new hires at lower salaries.
The district set parameters for offering a retirement incentive, but the plan needs to be approved by the teachers union and reach a minimum threshold of 25 retirees to make it financially feasible.
Assembling and adhering to a balanced budget will be important since it will allow the district control over what is being cut, according to Superintendent Doug Van Zyl.
If the district goes below zero, the state will dictate what programs are cut, he said.
Van Zyl said the district should be more aggressive on cutting expenditures than expecting revenue to be raised since that can provide more flexibility for variations.
Among the reasons for the budget crunch, according to the district, are reduced revenue when student population dropped by 169 in 2020-21, staffing costs in Link12 online school, inflation, increased substitution and transportation costs.
“Some of those pieces are hitting us just now,” Holmgren said, and have continued for the past two years.
In order to keep the unassigned fund balance within the 5 to 13% of annual operating expenses, recurring expenses should not be paid for out of the fund, according to Van Zyl.
Other financial pieces the district are planning for in the future, seeking renewal of a $2.5 million annual capital projects levy that funds electronic devices and STEM equipment, and a new operating levy to fund administrative and support staff at the ninth elementary school, slated to open in fall 2024.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
