District 194 6-8 grades projected to be over capacity by 2027-28
The Lakeville Area School District’s school-age population is going to continue to grow with much available land for new housing in Lakeville, Credit River and Elko New Market, but there are other forces driving the district’s long-range planning.
The district heard from its demographics consultant Ray Queener of TeamWorks International, which found enrollment pressure will first be felt at the middle schools and then at the high school in the next decade.
The addition of the district’s ninth elementary school – Highview – is expected to relieve K-5 enrollment pressure by accommodating 700 students starting in fall 2024.
With birth rates and new housing starts expected to rise at rapid clips, the greatest facility capacity concern is at the middle school level, as enrollment is projected to be over capacity by 2027-28 taking into account both factors.
There is a lesser degree of capacity concern at the high school level, where enrollment is projected to exceed capacity by 2032-33.
In response to the demographics and budget challenges for 2023-24 with a $7 million projected deficit, the district has convened two task forces to review and make recommendations for facilities and finances.
The task forces started meeting in January and are expected to wrap up their reviews and recommendations by March.
The district is also conducting a random survey of residents about their satisfaction and priorities that the district can consider when making future plans and decisions. The district said the survey will also collect input about what residents may support if additional funding were available.
Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said during the December meeting when the demographics study results were reviewed that the district has time to plan for middle and high school enrollment capacity issues. The demographers say the district is expected to have its enrollment increase by more than 30% to 16,340 in the next decade.
They said there are 35 active housing developments in the district that will yield an additional 1,361 homes when complete. More developments are planned in the future as well.
Unlike surrounding districts such as Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage and Farmington, the demographers predict that Lakeville Area Schools will have a straight line increase in birth rates from around 620 per year to over 800 in 2028.
The demographer says the district is operating at about 79% of capacity and it would be about 6.5% over capacity by 2031 taking into account birth rates, survival cohort, and new housing development.
When asked about the variability of the results, Queener said the projections are strong for the metro area due to databases available.
He and Van Zyl said making long-range decisions needs to take into account changing demographics as well.
They said a growing number of students who qualify for Special Education and Limited English Proficiency services will also affect the make up of how space will be used in the future.
Van Zyl said the district has to look at the facility and the purpose of the classroom. He said some older buildings in the district have classrooms that are not standard sizes and weren’t built to accommodate flexible classroom configurations or the numbers seen in Special Education.
Enrollment in early childhood to 12th-grade Special Education grew from 1,595 in 2021 to 1,679 in 2022.
Van Zyl said the effects of the different classroom sizes and building configurations aren’t felt until capacities are close to 100%.
One of the biggest unknowns is how the economy can affect enrollment, Queener said. For example, the economic recession after 2008 led to many families opting out of private schools for public education due to its free enrollment.
Despite having 937 District 194 resident students attending private schools, charters or enrolled outside the district in 2021-22, Lakeville Area School has an 86% market share of resident students. K-5 market share is the lowest at 84%, the highest is 9-12 at 90%.
Queener noted the district could be stronger in the southern and western parts of the district where other districts’ schools are closer to residents in those areas.
The district enrolled 750 students who live outside the District 194 boundary in 2021-22.
District 194 has experienced capacity issues in recent years at the middle school level, as it has led the district to capping the number of open enrolled students outside the district in its middle schools.
The School Board on Tuesday passed a resolution to limit open enrollment into the district for 2023. The intent is to provide adequate space for resident students and better control class sizes.
In addition to determining space needs for early childhood through 12-grade education, among the district facilities that the demographers pointed out a need and long-term plan are those currently under lease:
- The District Office and Community Learning Center in Juniper Commons,
- The Community Education Office on Juniper Path and
- Facility Maintenance and Storage building on Pillsbury Avenue.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.