Housing developments are underway throughout the Lakeville Area School District, as several are concentrated around the future site of the ninth elementary school – Highview.  

 Graphic from TeamWorks International

District 194 6-8 grades projected to be over capacity by 2027-28

The Lakeville Area School District’s school-age population is going to continue to grow with much available land for new housing in Lakeville, Credit River and Elko New Market, but there are other forces driving the district’s long-range planning. 

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

