Due in part to a mandate from the Metropolitan Council, Lakeville is in the final stages of making zoning changes to allow for a mix of high-density housing and commercial space along Interstate 35 and Cedar Avenue.
The Met Council created a Thrive MSP 2040 regional plan as the basis for growth and development within the Twin Cities area. It has designated Lakeville as a Suburban Edge community, which is described as having residential neighborhoods oriented toward single-family dwellings, with construction of townhouses and multiple-family homes being more recent.
The mandate calls for an increase in the amount of land in the city dedicated to apartment buildings and townhomes. City officials estimate that up to 40 percent of the designated areas will be for residential use. The I-35 and Cedar Avenue areas were chosen due to the transportation options that are available or will soon be available.
Lakeville City Administrator Justin Miller joined the City Council in touring areas in St. Louis Park, Eden Prairie and Maple Grove that have been developed with a mix of commercial and high-density housing.
“They all took different approaches,” Miller said. “All of those areas are more urban in nature than Lakeville is at this point. They all have more established transit routes and hubs than we do. But we can envision in the next 20 years an increase in transit options.”
A proposal recently presented to the City Council by the Planning Commission called for buildings as tall as six stories. The City Council decided it felt comfortable limiting buildings to four stories, so adjustments will be made before the rezoning comes to a formal vote.
The mixed-use zones along Cedar will be tied to the planned transit stops. There are no timelines in place for when the bus line will be extended through Lakeville, although city officials feel the time is now for the extension.
“We’ve pushed for it a lot because the industrial park along County Road 70 really has a need for it,” Miller said. “Right now there is that (development) gap between northern Lakeville and County Road 70. So it is going to take further development in that area before further stops are added.”
“It’s a classic chicken and egg situation,” Miller said. “Someone has to take the first step. Is it the transit, which drives the residential? Or do you put the residential there first and try to sell people on knowing that transit is going to come?”
There are 249 acres of property within the Cedar Avenue corridor enrolled in the Agriculture Preserves program, according to city documents, and 172.2 acres will be used for mixed-use development.
As stated in its 2040 Comprehensive Plan, Lakeville officials remain concerned about “the lack of planning and financing to improve regional transportation infrastructure necessary to support mandated development forecasts within the community.”
Part of the document reads as follows:
“Lakeville believes that increased representation at a policy making level in advising Metropolitan Council and increased financial spending from Federal, State, and regional governments on a regional basis is an absolute necessity to expand the capacity of transportation system infrastructure for Suburban Edge communities, including transit and roadways for automobiles and freight. Residential developers also discussed transportation improvements and funding as being a major challenge for growth in communities such as Lakeville where infrastructure investments must be made simultaneously with land use development. Without such a commitment to funding needed for transportation system maintenance, operation and capacity expansion, Lakeville will be unable to support projected population, household and employment growth within the City and will need to contemplate appropriate measures to address this issue.”
Development along I-35 will be done with a focus on the area serving a gateway to the community. Property along the highway just north of the Timbercrest retail center recently was rezoned from commercial to residential, with an apartment complex likely to be built.
Council Member Luke Hellier pointed out that there has been some interest shown in the land adjacent to Fleet Farm (and owned by Fleet Farm) that used to be the site of the Friendly Host Motel. A developer is considering the spot for a three-story apartment building with underground parking.
To be determined is whether that area can handle the uptick in traffic; the current street configuration doesn’t provide easy access to the property. The long-term plan to reconfigure the 35W/County Road 50 interchange also could affect how things play out.
The 2040 Plan states that the Connelly Manufactured Home Park is a desired site for high-density residential or mixed-use development based on proximity to the MetroTransit I-35 Park and Ride facility. Similarly, the Queen Anne Manufactured Home Park is planned for future redevelopment as an office park.
Dean Spiros can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
