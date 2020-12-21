Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Friday that Dakota County District Court granted a temporary restraining order against Lakeville restaurant Alibi Drinkery. Bar owner Lisa Monet Zarza also owns Alibi at Froggy Bottoms in Northfield.
Also Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced it has issued cease-and-desist orders to Alibi Drinkery, and The Interchange, in Albert Lea, after determining that the facilities had violated executive orders designed to protect its employees, customers and community from the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, Ellison’s office sued Alibi Drinkery for openly violating the ban on on-premises dining in Governor Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-99, and filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, which the court granted.
On Wednesday, Zarza openly defied the governor's executive order and hosted a packed house with few masks in sight. Minnesota Public Radio News reported Thursday that Zarza was fine with the actions of the AG's office and that she'd see the state in court.
Zarza is one of several Minnesota business owners to defy the governor, saying the closings due to the coronavirus are killing their businesses and have drained the bank accounts of the businesses and the people they employ.
Alibi Drinkery must now close for on-premises dining or risk being found in contempt of court.
The court has scheduled a hearing in the matter for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
On Dec. 16, MDH inspected The Interchange and found the establishment was open for on-site consumption of food and beverages in violation of Executive Order 20-99. The operator indicated that the business would continue to allow on-site consumption. MDH issued a cease-and-desist order to the establishment Friday.
“I’m gratified the court recognizes the severity of the pandemic and the need to take urgent action to stop the spread of COVID-19. I’m equally gratified that the vast majority of Minnesota bars and restaurants are already complying with their responsibility to keep their customers, employees, and communities safe. The very few that aren’t complying are simply prolonging the pandemic and the pain it’s caused all of us,” said Ellison of the restraining order.
“I don’t enjoy using tools I have available to force establishments to comply, but today has shown once again that my office will use them when we must in order to protect Minnesotans from this deadly virus,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.