Lakeville Brewing Co. continues to develop plans
Lakeville Brewing Co. received a conditional use permit approval from the Lakeville Planning Commission on Thursday, March 2, to allow retail food and beverage sales in two concession structures within Antlers Park.
The property, which is zoned Public and Open Space, needed the conditional use due its location in the park.
While food and drink sales are currently allowed in parks on a limited basis, this would be the first long-term agreement for a private company to conduct food and beverage sales, including the sale of alcoholic beverages.
Planning Commission members didn’t have any specific questions about the conditional use, but were pleased to see the schematic drawings of the proposed concession stand.
Lakeville Brewing plans to use two shipping containers, placed back-to-back, as the concession structure.
More than half of the shipping containers will be covered with siding that will be painted white and other areas will be painted black, in a effort to have the exterior match that of the city of Lakeville’s pavilion, which will be across a plaza area from the concession stand.
Lakeville Community Development Director Tina Goodroad said the materials meet the requirements and fit really well with the pavilion architecture.
Other conditions that were approved as part of the agreement are:
- The hours of operation will not exceed 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week and the operating season is between May 15 and Sept. 15 unless extended by the City Council.
- Lakeville Brewing will obtain all required food and liquor licenses prior to any sale.
- A sign permit must be issued prior to installation of any signs.
Commission members approved of the schematic drawings, saying it met the intent of the ordinances.
Commission Member Pat Kaluza, who grew up in Lakeville, said he’s been waiting his whole life for something like this in Antlers Park.
He added that he is happy that Lakeville Brewing will be expanding in Lakeville.
Commission Chair Jenna Majorowicz said she is very excited to see this open in 2024.
In September 2022, the City Council approved a five-year agreement with Lakeville Brewing to operate a food and beverage concession stand at Antlers Park by a 3-2 vote.
Council members Michelle Volk and Joshua Lee voted against the proposal citing concerns about the concept for the first-of-its kind operation in a Lakeville park, authority over other food truck operations, and parking.
At the time, the Lakeville Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Advisory Commission and residents who live near the park raised concerns about losing a park shelter location, along with being opposed to alcohol sales, the private-public partnership, the parking plan, and a lack of public input.
The agreement, which covers operating seasons from 2024 to 2028, describes the city and LBC’s responsibilities for construction and operation costs, revenue sharing, hours of operation, type of liquor sales, and a host of maintenance issues.
The original concept was for a full-service restaurant, but was scaled back to the use of two 40-foot shipping containers that will be customized for the operation and placed on a concrete pad.
The city’s cost for its share of the project was estimated at $123,304 to build a concrete pad, patio fencing, dumpster enclosure, and bring utilities to the site. LBC, which operates a brew pub and restaurant in downtown Lakeville, would be responsible for procuring, shipping, and customizing the containers – a cost estimated at $348,100.
Financial projections predict that the city would recoup its investment by the about the third year of operation, as LBC will provide 7% of gross sales to the city.
City Council members have stated no referendum money ($11.5 million was slated for Antlers Park in the successful 2021 vote) would go toward creating the concession building.
The Antlers Park renovation project will include a promenade-style entrance, trails, a pavilion, and picnic shelters. Antlers Park will be closed in 2023 during construction.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
