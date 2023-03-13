lv anters park concession

An elevation of the proposed concession stand at Antlers Park. 

Lakeville Brewing Co. continues to develop plans

Lakeville Brewing Co. received a conditional use permit approval from the Lakeville Planning Commission on Thursday, March 2, to allow retail food and beverage sales in two concession structures within Antlers Park.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

Tags

Load comments