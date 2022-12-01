Bloomington police chief says Aaron Le turned cellphone on in Iowa
The 47-year-old man charged with the shooting death of a patron at a Bloomington restaurant may have targeted the victim under the belief the victim had a relationship with the suspect’s ex-wife.
Aaron Le of Lakeville was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder. There were two victims in the shooting, including a 49-year-old Prior Lake man who was killed.
Le had a Minnesota registration, but appeared to be working in the Dallas area and residing in Texas at the time of the shooting, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said.
Le was arrested in Oklahoma hours after the Nov. 23 shooting as a result of information compiled by investigators and a tip from an acquaintance who was not at the restaurant when the incident occurred, according to Hodges.
That tip provided Le’s name to investigators, and his registered vehicle matched the description of the getaway vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Le was arrested without incident following a traffic stop in Oklahoma less than 12 hours after the shooting, and was located through tracking of his cellphone. The phone had been off, and was turned on approximately four hours after the shooting in Iowa. The phone was tracked as it traveled through Kansas and into Kay County, Oklahoma, where Le was pulled over driving a white Mercedes Sprinter van, which had been reported as the getaway vehicle in Bloomington, and matched a vehicle registered to Le in Minnesota.
His clothes appeared to have blood on them at the time of his arrest, the complaint noted.
“He did everything he could to cover his tracks,” Hodges said during a Nov. 28 press conference.
Le had taken several measures to minimize evidence at the scene, and may have had his cellphone turned off before and after the shooting to minimize evidence he was in Minnesota during the incident. Hodges did not know why Le turned on his cellphone in Iowa, enabling investigators to track him.
“I think he believed he got away with it,” Hodges said.
Witnesses and tips collected by investigators were important to arresting Le within hours of the shooting, according to Hodges.
“Without them, we may not have caught this person,” Hodges said. “He almost got away.”
Targeted victim
Le, his ex-wife and the victim, Tu Phan, attended college together. Although Le believed his ex-wife and Phan had a relationship, the woman insists that wasn’t the case, Hodges said.
Le targeted Phan at Cô Tu’ Oriental Cuisine, knowing that Phan frequented the restaurant on Wednesdays.
“He picked that spot to go kill him,” Hodges said.
Surveillance video from the restaurant provided images of the suspect, who was described by witnesses as wearing a Halloween mask depicting an old man, a maroon hooded sweatshirt and purple surgical gloves.
The masked man approached Phan and another man, who were seated by a window of the restaurant. Phan was startled by the masked man, who pointed a gun at him. Several people in the restaurant ducked or ran as the incident occurred, but others intervened, forcing the suspect out of the restaurant, according to the complaint.
Undeterred, suspect entered a second time and was again forced out of the restaurant, Hodges noted.
It was the masked man’s third entry into the building that resulted in shots being fired, striking both Phan and a 25-year-old restaurant employee, Hodges said.
Le allegedly fled Bloomington in the van, and witnesses provided the vehicle’s description. A dashboard camera inside a squad car responding to the report of a shooting captured Le’s van as he was fleeing the city, as it was later identified as the suspect’s getaway vehicle, Hodges noted.
Le took several steps to minimize evidence at the scene, according to Hodges.
He had his gun inside a plastic Ziploc bag, which was likely intended to capture the shell casings as they discharged from the gun, Hodges said.
As occupants struggled with Le, his gun flew out of his hand, but he had a second gun in his waistband, according to Hodges. The first gun was recovered at the restaurant, but the second gun has not been recovered, he said.
Hodges commended the patrons who attempted to intervene.
“They put their lives on the line trying to protect one person,” he said.
Although charged with second-degree murder, and facing up to 40 years in prison if convicted of killing Phan, Hodges thinks the investigation shows that Phan’s murder was premeditated.
“It is our intention to seek first-degree murder charges,” he said.
Calling Le a “cold-blooded killer,” Hodges noted that the city’s first homicide investigation of the year is a tragic, isolated incident. He commended the investigators working on the case for the quick arrest.
“You don’t get to shoot people here and think you’re going to enjoy the benefits of a free society,” he said.
The criminal complaint noted that an unknown person appeared to be surveilling the restaurant prior to the incident, and that there was an FBI report filed in August regarding a “contract to kill” involving Le, his ex-wife and Phan. The unknown person was identified and cleared of involvement in the incident, and the FBI report turned out to be unfounded, according to Hodges.
An online fundraising campaign aiming to cover medical expenses of the server and lost revenue of the restaurant, which has been closed since the incident, can be found online at tinyurl.com/cotubloomington.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
