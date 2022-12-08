(This story accompanies a story about Lakeville resident Chloe Beatty and her current dog sled racing efforts.)
Five-time Iditarod winner Dallas Seavey visited the latest Raise the Woof fundraiser for the 2023 Klondike Dog Derby.
The Alaskan stopped by Minnetonka’s Unmapped Brewing Co., Nov. 5 for meet-and-greet during the fundraiser. Before the event, the Sun Sailor sat down with Seavey at the Beatty sled dog kennel in Lakeville to chat about his family, his career, the Klondike Dog Derby and what drives him as someone who’s been involved in the sport for the majority of his life.
Seavey grew up in Alaska between Seward and Sterling. His childhood revolved around dog sled racing, with his father Mitch Seavey racing each year and winning three times, most recently in 2017.
“That’s kind of what my childhood revolved around, was raising sled dogs, creating better and better sled dogs through training and development and understanding, and then ultimately trying to win the Iditarod,” he said, adding that he was homeschooled because he was needed around their home to help out with training.
Now 35-year-old Dallas Seavey lives in Talkeetna, Alaska, and operates a kennel of nearly 100 dogs as well as AK Sled Dog Tours.
“Sled dogs are my life, very simply put. In the summertime we do sled dog tourism, which basically gives us a good reason to have even more stuff working with these dogs because in the summer we can’t do long runs with dogs because of the temperatures. What we can do is lots of short runs, but that takes a tremendous amount of manpower, so enter tourism,” he said.
Summer AK Sled Dog Tours mentally and physically stimulates the dogs, and it’s a good revenue opportunity, he said.
“Summertime is tourism largely, but also training and development. That’s when the puppies are born. We do a lot of work with the young dogs, getting them ready to work in teams and to travel,” Seavey said. “They’ll spend the first three years of their life with the primary goal being creating a confident being.”
As for races, Seavey focuses on the Iditarod, and occasionally does other races like the Yukon Quest or the Finnmarksløpet in Europe.
The longest races are “the most pure forms of mushing because it’s all-encompassing.” Mushers have to be aware of every aspect of their dog, he said, including their emotional and physical states as well as their security within the pack.
“You rarely get rewarded for pushing in the Iditarod. It’s about nurturing, it’s about building, and if you can do those things well, you have success in 1,000-mile races,” Seavey said.
He said he has gained a lot from mushing, but most of all it’s the human-animal connection.
Seavey hasn’t decided if he’ll compete in February’s Klondike Dog Derby in Excelsior, he is supporting it by making appearances to talk about creating a positive environment for sport. His connection to the Beattys, whose dog sled competing daughter Chloe has worked with him before, has led to him getting involved. He called the race a gateway into getting into larger races like the Iditarod.
“This Klondike race, it’s one of the reasons we feel like it’s so important because it’s a little glimpse into a little tiny tiny dog race and then hopefully it’s just a little microcosm of the Iditarod to get people, ‘OK, what is this? Wow. What is a sled dog?’ For people to understand just how cool it is,” said Cheri Beatty, Chloe and Carlie’s mother.
The mission statement of the Klondike Dog Derby, she said, is less about dog sledding and more about getting people outside.
“This race is accessible, which is really nice because it’s close to the city, it’s in a beautiful area. Thousands of people come and watch these dogs for the first time and see these athletes and get out outside,” Beatty said.
Seavey said he was excited to speak with others who may or may not be familiar with dog sled racing.
“It’s about kind of broadening your view, opening your eyes to something that you’re not familiar with or have a very loose or vague interest in. It’s fun to share what we do and I feel like there (are) some things of value and if people can take away maybe even just a little bit more of an interest in exploration or curiosity, if that’s all that is taken away … it’s continued growth in humans.”
For more information about the Klondike Dog Derby, visit klondikedogderby.com.
Natalie Cierzan can be reached at natalie.cierzan@apgecm.com.
