City sets preliminary budget, tax levy
The median value home of $339,100 in Lakeville will pay an estimated $42 more in property taxes for the city portion of the annual payment.
The estimate was provided after the Lakeville City Council approved its preliminary budget and tax levy during its regular Sept. 8 meeting at City Hall.
A 3.6 percent increase in the 2021 preliminary budget from 2020 includes no new staff positions, and the tax levy is increasing by $2.1 million to $34.1 million.
City Administrator Justin Miller said the city’s budget and tax levy are not growing at the pace of the tax base in Lakeville, which has been bolstered by new residential and commercial development despite the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down many business sectors in the U.S. in March.
The new home construction market experienced a slight pause as news of the pandemic came out, but the companies quickly retooled their protocols to keep the building booming in Lakeville.
That’s good news for current residential and commercial property owners in Lakeville, as the new development leads to a further spreading out of the tax burden.
This has been a phenomenon that’s been occurring in Lakeville for much of the past decade.
The city tax capacity rate is anticipated to decrease from 34.615% in 2020 to 34.427% in 2021. Since 2013, the tax rate has declined primarily due to significant new construction growth, the city said. Over the past 10 years, new construction has added $1.4 billion to the taxable market value of which $973 million or 67% of the growth has occurred in the past five years, the city said.
The new construction does come with additional ongoing costs to the city, namely the costs to build and maintain roads, water and sewer lines, to create and maintain parks and police, fire and other personnel to provide top-notch services to local residents.
The city reported in its 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report that the population has increased 18% from 2010 – 55,954 to approximately 66,000.
During that same time, street miles have increased 16.8% from 259 to 303, the acres of park areas have increased 6.2% from 1,579 to 1,677, and paved miles of trails and sidewalks have increased 21.6% from 97 to 118.
The increased tax base isn’t the only factor holding property taxes in check.
The preliminary 2021 budget includes the use of $1.65 million of reserves for one-time or long-term purchases, as allowed by the fund balance policy, the city said. There was also an infusion of $1.092 million in transfers from the Liquor Fund, based on profits from the city-owned liquor stores.
The city said the use of the reserve was done in part to moderate the tax levy increase to address potential financial stresses caused by the pandemic.
“It should be noted that the use of reserves for operational expenses will significantly impact the subsequent year’s tax levy when the funding source for those expenses is replaced with tax levy,” the city said.
Mayor Doug Anderson expressed his gratefulness to the leadership team for addressing financial matters with the challenges presented by events of the past year.
“This is a good place to start,” he said. “There will be more changes in the next couple of months.”
While the discussion of the budget and tax levy Sept. 8 was brief, the items have been the subject of many discussions and several meetings over the summer.
Anderson said that there have been a lot of tense conversations that went into it, and he commended everyone for the work they have done.
The proposed 2021 budget includes changes for personnel Cost of Living Adjustment, step increases, adjustments from the Compensation and Classification Study, additional Fire Department duty crew; transition to full year for 2021 for new positions added in 2020; and benefit changes.
The city reported that existing commercial properties, in the aggregate, increased in market value by 5.8%. The proposed 2021 tax levy will result in an estimated $363 increase on a commercial property valued at $1 million with a 5.8% increase in value, the city said. Individual circumstances will determine the tax burden for each commercial property, the city noted.
The council can only lower the budget and tax levy at this point.
The Budget Public Hearing will be held Monday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
